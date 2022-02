A standalone javascript library for cross-browser mouse wheel support.

See it in action.

Usage

The event callback receives 3 extra arguments which are the normalized “deltas” of the mouse wheel.

var hamster = Hamster(el); hamster.wheel( function ( event, delta, deltaX, deltaY ) { console .log(delta, deltaX, deltaY); }); hamster.unwheel();

Support

No jQuery or other libraries required, but an adapter for AngularJS is available.

Tested in these core browsers.

Install

bower install hamsterjs

Demo

monospaced.github.io/hamster.js

