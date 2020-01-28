Kenshoo multi select component
Multi select is a straight forward component that helps a user select multiple items in a clear and filterable way.
Installation using npm:
npm install @kenshooui/react-multi-select --save
Installation using Yarn:
yarn add @kenshooui/react-multi-select
Include the component's css on your app
import "@kenshooui/react-multi-select/dist/style.css"
import React, { Component } from "react";
import MultiSelect from "@kenshooui/react-multi-select";
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.handleChange = this.handleChange.bind(this);
this.state = {
items: [
{ id: 0, label: "item 1" },
{ id: 2, label: "item 2", disabled: true },
{ id: 3, label: "item 3", disabled: false },
{ id: 4, label: "item 4" }
],
selectedItems: []
};
}
handleChange(selectedItems) {
this.setState({ selectedItems });
}
render() {
const { items, selectedItems } = this.state;
return (
<MultiSelect
items={items}
selectedItems={selectedItems}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
);
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
items
List
|[]
|list of items.
selectedItems
Array
|[]
|selected list to start with (subgroup of items).
onChange
function
|()=>{}
|callback for changed event.
loading
boolean
|false
|toggle to show loading indication.
messages
Object
|{}
|custom messages. Please see below for the availabale messages.
showSearch
boolean
|true
|toggle to show search option.
showSelectAll
boolean
|true
|toggle to show select all option in list.
showSelectedItems
boolean
|true
|toggle to show selected items right pane.
wrapperClassName
String
|''
|wrapper class name - Used for customizing the style.
height
number
|400
|available items list height.
itemHeight
number
|40
|the height of an item in the list.
selectedItemHeight
number
itemHeight
|the height of the selected item in the list.
selectAllHeight
number
itemHeight
|the height of the selectAll component, by default will use the value of the itemHeight.
maxSelectedItems
number
|defines the maximum items that can be selected, overrides showSelectAll.
filterFunction
function
|based on label
|The function used to filter items based on the search query.
searchRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default Search component.
selectedItemRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default selected item component in the destination list.
loaderRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default loader component.
selectAllRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default select all component.
itemRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default item component in the source list.
selectionStatusRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default selection status component.
noItemsRenderer
Component
|Component to replace the default no items component.
searchValue
string
|The value of the search field.
searchValueChanged
function
|Function to handle the change of search field. Accepts value as a single argument.
responsiveHeight
string
|400px
|Responsive height of the wrapping component, can send percent for example:
70%
withGrouping
boolean
|false
|Your items will be grouped by the group prop values - see "item grouping" section below
showSelectedItemsSearch
boolean
|false
|toggle to show search option in detination list.
searchSelectedItemsValue
string
|The value of the search field for destination list.
searchSelectedItemsChanged
function
|Function to handle the change of search field for destination list. Accepts value as a single argument.
selectedItemsFilterFunction
function
|based on label
|Is the same as filterFunction by default to filter items based on the search query in destination list.
isLocked
function
item => item.disabled
|Function to be used to define whether item is locked or not
You can replace the renderers of the following components:
Item
Use the
itemRenderer to replace the default component.
Each item receives the following props:
item - holds your item data
height - receives the height defined by the list
onClick - the event to toggle selection on the component
checked - indicates if the item is selected
indeterminate - used by the select all component to display indeterminate mode
disabled - defines if item should be disabled. Item won't be clickable for selection and will be ignored when clicking "Select All".
group - group item - no checkbox, not clickable, black colored
Select All
Use the
selectAllRenderer to replace the default component.
The
SelectAll component receives the following props:
height - receives the height defined by the parent
onClick - Triggers the select all/clear all event on click
isAllSelected - Indicates that all items are selected
selectAllMessage - Defines the message for the
SelectAll component
selectedIds - holds a list of ids of all the selected items
Selected Item
Use the
selectAllRenderer to replace the default component.
The
SelectedItem component receives the following props:
item - holds your item data
height - receives the height defined by the list
You can disable specific selected items by passing
item.disabled: true or pass
isLocked function which will be used to define whether the item is disabled.
Example (selected & disabled):
function Exemple(){
const items = [{id:0,label: 'item 0'}, {id:1,label: 'item 1'}];
return (
<MultiSelect
isLocked={item => item.label === 'item 0'}
items={items}
selectedItems={items}
/>
}
Search
Use the
searchRenderer to replace the default component.
The
Search component receives the following props:
searchPlaceholder - defines the message to display in the search placeholder
onChange - triggers the action of changing the search value
Selection Status
Use the
selectionStatusRenderer to replace the default component.
The
SelectionStatus component receives the following props:
selected - an array of all the selected ids
clearAll - callback to clear all selected items
clearAllMessage - text to display in the clear all text
noneSelectedMessage - text to display when no items are selected
selectedMessage - text to display when there are items selected
Loader
Use the
loaderRenderer to replace the default component.
Does not receive any props.
No Items
Use the
noItemsRenderer to replace the default component.
Does not receive any props.
In order to accommodate complex item filters, you can provide your own filter method in the
filterFunction prop.
Example (default):
value => item =>
String(item.label)
.toLowerCase()
.includes(value.toLowerCase())
Performs search on server side
value => {
callServer(value).then(items => this.setState({items}));
// At the end return the expected method
return item => true;
}
You can use your own messages. Here is the default messages object:
messages: {
searchPlaceholder: "Search...",
noItemsMessage: "No Items...",
noneSelectedMessage: "None Selected",
selectedMessage: "selected",
selectAllMessage: "Select All",
clearAllMessage: "Clear All",
disabledItemsTooltip: "You can only select 1 file"
}
You can add also grouping to your items - add a group prop with the group name as a value to each of your items and add withGrouping prop as well.
<MultiSelect
items={[{id: 1, label: "item1", group: "group1"},
{id: 2, label: "item2", group: "group1"}
{id: 3, label: "item3", group: "group2"}]}
withGrouping
selectedItems={selectedItems}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
master.
yarn install
yarn test or
yarn test:watch
yarn storybook and head to https://localhost:6006