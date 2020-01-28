Multi select

Kenshoo multi select component

react-multi-select demo

Multi select is a straight forward component that helps a user select multiple items in a clear and filterable way.

Installation

Installation using npm:

npm install @ kenshooui / react - multi - select --save

Installation using Yarn:

yarn add @ kenshooui / react - multi - select

Import styles

Include the component's css on your app

import "@kenshooui/react-multi-select/dist/style.css"

How to use

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import MultiSelect from "@kenshooui/react-multi-select" ; class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .handleChange = this .handleChange.bind( this ); this .state = { items : [ { id : 0 , label : "item 1" }, { id : 2 , label : "item 2" , disabled : true }, { id : 3 , label : "item 3" , disabled : false }, { id : 4 , label : "item 4" } ], selectedItems : [] }; } handleChange(selectedItems) { this .setState({ selectedItems }); } render() { const { items, selectedItems } = this .state; return ( < MultiSelect items = {items} selectedItems = {selectedItems} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> ); } }

Properties

Name Type Default Description items List [] list of items. selectedItems Array [] selected list to start with (subgroup of items). onChange function ()=>{} callback for changed event. loading boolean false toggle to show loading indication. messages Object {} custom messages. Please see below for the availabale messages. showSearch boolean true toggle to show search option. showSelectAll boolean true toggle to show select all option in list. showSelectedItems boolean true toggle to show selected items right pane. wrapperClassName String '' wrapper class name - Used for customizing the style. height number 400 available items list height. itemHeight number 40 the height of an item in the list. selectedItemHeight number itemHeight the height of the selected item in the list. selectAllHeight number itemHeight the height of the selectAll component, by default will use the value of the itemHeight. maxSelectedItems number defines the maximum items that can be selected, overrides showSelectAll. filterFunction function based on label The function used to filter items based on the search query. searchRenderer Component Component to replace the default Search component. selectedItemRenderer Component Component to replace the default selected item component in the destination list. loaderRenderer Component Component to replace the default loader component. selectAllRenderer Component Component to replace the default select all component. itemRenderer Component Component to replace the default item component in the source list. selectionStatusRenderer Component Component to replace the default selection status component. noItemsRenderer Component Component to replace the default no items component. searchValue string The value of the search field. searchValueChanged function Function to handle the change of search field. Accepts value as a single argument. responsiveHeight string 400px Responsive height of the wrapping component, can send percent for example: 70% withGrouping boolean false Your items will be grouped by the group prop values - see "item grouping" section below showSelectedItemsSearch boolean false toggle to show search option in detination list. searchSelectedItemsValue string The value of the search field for destination list. searchSelectedItemsChanged function Function to handle the change of search field for destination list. Accepts value as a single argument. selectedItemsFilterFunction function based on label Is the same as filterFunction by default to filter items based on the search query in destination list. isLocked function item => item.disabled Function to be used to define whether item is locked or not

Customization

Renderers

You can replace the renderers of the following components:

Item

Use the itemRenderer to replace the default component.

Each item receives the following props:

item - holds your item data

height - receives the height defined by the list

onClick - the event to toggle selection on the component

checked - indicates if the item is selected

indeterminate - used by the select all component to display indeterminate mode

disabled - defines if item should be disabled. Item won't be clickable for selection and will be ignored when clicking "Select All".

group - group item - no checkbox, not clickable, black colored

Select All

Use the selectAllRenderer to replace the default component.

The SelectAll component receives the following props:

height - receives the height defined by the parent

onClick - Triggers the select all/clear all event on click

isAllSelected - Indicates that all items are selected

selectAllMessage - Defines the message for the SelectAll component

selectedIds - holds a list of ids of all the selected items

Selected Item

Use the selectAllRenderer to replace the default component.

The SelectedItem component receives the following props:

item - holds your item data

height - receives the height defined by the list

You can disable specific selected items by passing item.disabled: true or pass isLocked function which will be used to define whether the item is disabled.

Example (selected & disabled):

function Exemple ( ) { const items = [{ id : 0 , label : 'item 0' }, { id : 1 , label : 'item 1' }]; return ( < MultiSelect isLocked = {item => item.label === 'item 0'} items={items} selectedItems={items} /> }

Search

Use the searchRenderer to replace the default component.

The Search component receives the following props:

searchPlaceholder - defines the message to display in the search placeholder

onChange - triggers the action of changing the search value

Selection Status

Use the selectionStatusRenderer to replace the default component.

The SelectionStatus component receives the following props:

selected - an array of all the selected ids

clearAll - callback to clear all selected items

clearAllMessage - text to display in the clear all text

noneSelectedMessage - text to display when no items are selected

selectedMessage - text to display when there are items selected

Loader

Use the loaderRenderer to replace the default component.

Does not receive any props.

No Items

Use the noItemsRenderer to replace the default component.

Does not receive any props.

Search Function

In order to accommodate complex item filters, you can provide your own filter method in the filterFunction prop.

Example (default):

value => item => String (item.label) .toLowerCase() .includes(value.toLowerCase())

Performs search on server side

value => { callServer(value).then( items => this .setState({items})); return item => true ; }

Messages

You can use your own messages. Here is the default messages object:

messages: { searchPlaceholder : "Search..." , noItemsMessage : "No Items..." , noneSelectedMessage : "None Selected" , selectedMessage : "selected" , selectAllMessage : "Select All" , clearAllMessage : "Clear All" , disabledItemsTooltip : "You can only select 1 file" }

Item grouping

You can add also grouping to your items - add a group prop with the group name as a value to each of your items and add withGrouping prop as well.

<MultiSelect items={[{ id : 1 , label : "item1" , group : "group1" }, { id : 2 , label : "item2" , group : "group1" } { id : 3 , label : "item3" , group : "group2" }]} withGrouping selectedItems={selectedItems} onChange={ this .handleChange} />

How to Contribute

Setting up development environment

Fork the repository and create your branch from master . Install the project: yarn install Run tests: yarn test or yarn test:watch Run dev environment: yarn storybook and head to https://localhost:6006

Issuing a change

Push to github. If you’ve fixed a bug or added code that should be tested, add tests. Open a Pull Request with the following guidelines: Set title prefix to feature/bug and supply a descriptive PR title.

Add description to your Pull Request describing your change. Once your Pull Request is issued, the test suite and build processes will run and your change will be reviewed.

