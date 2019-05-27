FitText.js as a React v16+ component.
If you want to make specific text fit within a container, and then maintain that ratio across screen sizes, this component is for you.
FitText is a particularly useful approach for:
If you don’t have any of these requirements, another approach might suit you better. Some possible alternatives include:
componentDidMount(). I may open source a React-specific fork of Zach Leatherman’s original in the future.
<div class="example">
Scale with the viewport
</div>
/* Minimum font size */
.example {
font-size: 24px;
}
/* Scale linearly after this breakpoint */
@media (min-width: 480px) {
.example {
font-size: 5vw;
}
}
If you’re curious why some sort of automatic scaling isn’t already possible using CSS alone, or why it might still be a challenge in the future, read more in this CSS Working Group drafts issue.
This component is written specifically for React v16 and up, includes tests, and uses state to avoid DOM manipulation.
The existing React FitText component by @gianu should still work with current versions of React, and is stateless, but manipulates the DOM directly to change font sizes.
The approach I’m using feels more React-appropriate, at least to me. I use this component regularly enough that it made sense for me to maintain my own version regardless.
npm install --save @kennethormandy/react-fittext
import FitText from '@kennethormandy/react-fittext'
<FitText compressor={0.5}>The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.</FitText>
With multiple children:
<FitText compressor={0.5}>
<React.Fragment>
<h2>Pangram</h2>
<p>The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog</p>
</React.Fragment>
</FitText>
compressor
From the original FitText.js documentation:
If your text is resizing poorly, you'll want to turn tweak up/down “The Compressor.” It works a little like a guitar amp. The default is
1. —davatron5000
<FitText compressor={3}>The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.</FitText>
<FitText compressor={1}>The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.</FitText>
<FitText compressor={0.3}>The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.</FitText>
minFontSize and
maxFontSize
<FitText compressor={0.5} minFontSize={24} maxFontSize={96}>
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
</FitText>
debounce
Change the included debounce resize timeout. How long should React FitText wait before recalculating the
fontSize?
<FitText debounce={3000} compressor={0.5}>
The very slow brown fox
</FitText>
The default is
100 milliseconds.
defaultFontSize
React FitText needs the viewport size to determine the size the type, but you might want to provide an explicit fallback when using server-side rendering with React.
<FitText defaultFontSize={100} compressor={0.5}>
The quick brown fox
</FitText>
The default is
inherit, so typically you will already have a resonable fallback without using this prop, using CSS only. For example:
.headline {
font-size: 6.25rem;
}
<div className="headline">
<FitText compressor={0.5}>The quick brown fox</FitText>
</div>
vertical
Add the
vertical prop to scale vertically, rather than horizontally (the default).
<div style={{ height: '75vh' }}>
<FitText vertical compressor={1.25}>
<ul>
<li>Waterfront</li>
<li>Vancouver City Centre</li>
<li>Yaletown–Roundhouse</li>
<li>Olympic Village</li>
<li>Broadway–City Hall</li>
<li>King Edward</li>
<li>Oakridge–41st Avenue</li>
<li>Langara–49th Avenue</li>
<li>Marine Drive</li>
</ul>
</FitText>
</div>
parent
Use a different parent, other than the immediate
parentNode, to calculate the vertical height.
<div id="js-example">
<AnotherThing>
<FitText vertical parent="js-example">
{dynamicChildren}
</FitText>
</AnotherThing>
</div>
<div>
<div style={{ height: '1000px' }} ref={el => (this.parentNode = el)}>
<h1>A contrived example!</h1>
</div>
<FitText vertical parent={this.parentNode}>
{dynamicChildren}
</FitText>
</div>
git clone https://github.com/kennethormandy/react-fittext
cd kennethormandy
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run the project
npm start
Now, you can open
http://localhost:8080 and modify
src/dev.js while working on the project.
To run the Storybook stories instead:
npm run storybook
I’ve used various versions of this project in the following type specimen sites:
Other projects:
Copyright © 2014 Sergio Rafael Gianazza
Copyright © 2017–2019 Kenneth Ormandy Inc.