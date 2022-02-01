msgreader

Outlook Item File (.msg) reader in JavaScript npm Module

Original projects:

This repo contains the code of the modified project. And also it is published as a npm package.

Links: typedoc documentation | online demo

How to use

import fs from 'fs' import MsgReader from '@kenjiuno/msgreader' const msgFileBuffer = fs.readFileSync( './data/test.msg' ) const testMsg = new MsgReader(msgFileBuffer) const testMsgInfo = testMsg.getFileData() const testMsgAttachment0 = testMsg.getAttachment(testMsgInfo.attachments[ 0 ])

List attachment files

const msgFileBuffer = fs.readFileSync(msgFilePath) const testMsg = new MsgReader(msgFileBuffer) const testMsgInfo = testMsg.getFileData() for ( const att of testMsgInfo.attachments) { console .log(att.fileName); }

Build msgreader locally

yarn

Optional command line tool

This can be used for testing this tool.

C:\ Proj \ msgreader > node cli - h Usage : cli [ options ] [ command ] Options : - h , -- help output usage information Commands : parse [ options ] < msgFilePath > Parse msg file and print parsed structure rtf < msgFilePath > [ saveToRtfFilePath ] Parse msg file and print decompressed rtf list - att < msgFilePath > Parse msg file and list attachment file names save - att < msgFilePath > < saveToDir > Parse msg file and write all attachment files

Obtain decompressed RTF file from test/test1.msg :

C:\ Proj \ msgreader > node cli rtf test \ test1.msg test1.rtf C :\ Proj \ msgreader > type test1.rtf {\ rtf1 \ ansi \ ansicpg1252 \ fromtext \ fbidis \ deff0 {\ fonttbl {\ f0 \ fswiss Arial ;} {\ f1 \ fmodern Courier New ;} {\ f2 \ fnil \ fcharset2 Symbol ;} {\ f3 \ fmodern \ fcharset0 Courier New ;}} {\ colortbl \ red0 \ green0 \ blue0 ;\ red0 \ green0 \ blue255 ;} \ uc1 \ pard \ plain \ deftab360 \ f0 \ fs20 body \ par }

List attachment files in test/test2.msg :

C:\ Proj \ msgreader > node cli list - att test \ test2.msg A.txt

Extract attacument files into folder test2 :

C:\ Proj \ msgreader > node cli save - att test \ test2.msg test2

C:\ Proj \ msgreader > dir test2 Volume in drive C has no label . Volume Serial Number is CA6D -4 F59 Directory of C :\ Proj \ msgreader \ test2 2020/03/19 19:40 < DIR > . 2020/03/19 19:40 < DIR > .. 2020/03/19 19:40 11 A.txt 1 File ( s ) 11 bytes 2 Dir ( s ) 9,542,762,496 bytes free

C:\ Proj \ msgreader > type test2 \ A.txt attach test

Checking date times from sent.msg :