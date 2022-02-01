openbase logo
@kenjiuno/msgreader

by HiraokaHyperTools
1.14.0 (see all)

Outlook Item File (.msg) reader in JavaScript Npm Module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

msgreader

npm Build Status

Outlook Item File (.msg) reader in JavaScript npm Module

Original projects:

This repo contains the code of the modified project. And also it is published as a npm package.

Links: typedoc documentation | online demo

How to use

import fs from 'fs'
import MsgReader from '@kenjiuno/msgreader'

const msgFileBuffer = fs.readFileSync('./data/test.msg')
const testMsg = new MsgReader(msgFileBuffer)
const testMsgInfo = testMsg.getFileData()
/**
  testMsgInfo contains:
  {
    attachments:[
      {
        dataId:62,
        contentLength:122784,
        fileName:'5AAoPFgV-nJ965R7o-98C38840-4454-4750-9AEF-F53DB3E37548.jpg',
        fileNameShort:'5AAOPF~1.JPG'
      }
    ],
    recipients:[
      {
        name:'christoph@freiraum.xyz'
      }
    ],
    senderName:'christoph@freiraum.xyz',
    body:' \r\n\r\n',
    headers:'Return-Path: <christoph@freiraum.xyz>\r\nReceived: from DESKTOPGBT9Q6P (HSI-KBW-109-193-162-142.hsi7.kabel-badenwuerttemberg.de. [109.193.162.142])\r\n        by smtp.gmail.com with ESMTPSA id q81sm10535131wmg.8.2018.03.23.09.06.30\r\n        for <christoph@freiraum.xyz>\r\n        (version=TLS1_2 cipher=ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 bits=128/128);\r\n        Fri, 23 Mar 2018 09:06:30 -0700 (PDT)\r\nFrom: <christoph@freiraum.xyz>\r\nTo: <christoph@freiraum.xyz>\r\nSubject: asdf\r\nDate: Fri, 23 Mar 2018 17:06:29 +0100\r\nMessage-ID: <000001d3c2c0$e7ca4aa0$b75edfe0$@freiraum.xyz>\r\nMIME-Version: 1.0\r\nContent-Type: multipart/mixed;\r\n\tboundary="----=_NextPart_000_0001_01D3C2C9.498F75F0"\r\nX-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook 16.0\r\nThread-Index: AdPCwN90aOYoV24DTGKfv8JaCuci0g==\r\nContent-Language: de\r\n\r\n',
    subject:'asdf'
  }
**/
const testMsgAttachment0 = testMsg.getAttachment(testMsgInfo.attachments[0])
/**
  testMsgAttachment0 === testMsg.getAttachment[0] and both contain:
  { 
    fileName: '5AAoPFgV-nJ965R7o-98C38840-4454-4750-9AEF-F53DB3E37548.jpg',
    content: <Uint8Array> //content removed
  }
**/

List attachment files

  const msgFileBuffer = fs.readFileSync(msgFilePath)
  const testMsg = new MsgReader(msgFileBuffer)
  const testMsgInfo = testMsg.getFileData()

  for (const att of testMsgInfo.attachments) {
    console.log(att.fileName);
    // testMsg.getAttachment(att).content
  }

Build msgreader locally

yarn

Optional command line tool

This can be used for testing this tool.

C:\Proj\msgreader>node cli -h
Usage: cli [options] [command]

Options:
  -h, --help                             output usage information

Commands:
  parse [options] <msgFilePath>          Parse msg file and print parsed structure
  rtf <msgFilePath> [saveToRtfFilePath]  Parse msg file and print decompressed rtf
  list-att <msgFilePath>                 Parse msg file and list attachment file names
  save-att <msgFilePath> <saveToDir>     Parse msg file and write all attachment files

Obtain decompressed RTF file from test/test1.msg:

C:\Proj\msgreader>node cli rtf test\test1.msg test1.rtf

C:\Proj\msgreader>type test1.rtf
{\rtf1\ansi\ansicpg1252\fromtext \fbidis \deff0{\fonttbl
{\f0\fswiss Arial;}
{\f1\fmodern Courier New;}
{\f2\fnil\fcharset2 Symbol;}
{\f3\fmodern\fcharset0 Courier New;}}
{\colortbl\red0\green0\blue0;\red0\green0\blue255;}
\uc1\pard\plain\deftab360 \f0\fs20 body\par
}

List attachment files in test/test2.msg:

C:\Proj\msgreader>node cli list-att test\test2.msg
A.txt

Extract attacument files into folder test2:

C:\Proj\msgreader>node cli save-att test\test2.msg test2

C:\Proj\msgreader>dir test2
 Volume in drive C has no label.
 Volume Serial Number is CA6D-4F59

 Directory of C:\Proj\msgreader\test2

2020/03/19  19:40    <DIR>          .
2020/03/19  19:40    <DIR>          ..
2020/03/19  19:40                11 A.txt
               1 File(s)             11 bytes
               2 Dir(s)   9,542,762,496 bytes free

C:\Proj\msgreader>type test2\A.txt
attach test

Checking date times from sent.msg:

node cli parse test\sent.msg

{
  dataType: 'msg',
  attachments: [],
  recipients: [
    {
      dataType: 'recipient',
      name: "'xmailuser@xmailserver.test'",
      email: 'xmailuser@xmailserver.test',
      recipType: 'to'
    }
  ],
  senderEmail: 'xmailuser@xmailserver.test',
  subject: 'Sent time',
  body: 'Test mail\r\n\r\n',
  senderName: 'xmailuser',
  compressedRtf: Uint8Array(1409) [
    ...
  ],
  creationTime: 'Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:19:21 GMT',
  lastModificationTime: 'Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:19:21 GMT',
  clientSubmitTime: 'Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:19:04 GMT',
  messageDeliveryTime: 'Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:19:00 GMT'
}

