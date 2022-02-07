The project uses GitHub Package Registry for keep-network dependencies. It requires `npm login --registry=https://npm.pkg.github.com to be executed to authenticate with GitHub account in order to access private packages. You can login with GitHub access token by providing your username and instead of password use the token.
Install the project dependencies:
npm install
This project depends on contracts migrated by
keep-core project and expects its
migration artifacts to be provided in
artifacts directory.
The contracts can be fetched from published NPM package or local source (for development)
after running migrations in
keep-core project.
To fetch required contracts addresses from local
keep-core project use the following
commands:
keep-core/solidity-v1 directory execute:
npm link,
keep-ecdsa/solidity directory execute:
npm link @keep-network/keep-core.
Remember that migration artifacts have to be available in
artifacts directory. Truffle
by default places them in
build/contracts so you need to copy them or create
a symlink.
Keeps creation depends on operator's KEEP token staking and available bonding value. To initialize the operator:
Initialize token staking in keep-core:
# Run from `keep-core/contracts/solidity` directory
truffle exec ./scripts/demo.js --network local
Initialize operator for Bonded ECDSA Keep Factory and TBTC System contract address.
# Run from `keep-ecdsa/solidity` directory
CLIENT_APP_ADDRESS="<TBTC_SYSTEM_ADDRESS>"\
truffle exec scripts/lcl-initialize.js`
Currently contracts can be installed as npm dependency, in the future we may consider supporting EthPM.
Truffle is a development framework for Ethereum.
To install it run:
npm install -g truffle
Configuration file
truffle-config.js requires to contain a blockchain
connection details. See next section for information on running a test blockchain.
To start testing and developing you need to have a test blockchain set up. You can use Ganache for this.
To install Ganache on MacOS run:
brew cask install ganache
Open Ganache app and configure a server to be exposed with hostname
127.0.0.1
on port
8545.
To deploy contracts ensure Ganache is running and Truffle configured. If all is set run:
truffle migrate --reset
Command will output details of deployed contracts, find
contract address value
for each contract and copy-paste it to config.toml file.
Unit tests use Truffle's test framework, and redeploy contracts for a clean environment every test. An example:
truffle test test/BondedECDSAKeepTest.js
Tests in
test/integration/ are for testing different scenarios in the Go client. They do not redeploy contracts, instead using the already deployed instances from
truffle migrate.
truffle exec test/integration/keep_signing.js