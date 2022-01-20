The Data Explorer is an open source point-and-click interface for querying and visualizing your event data. It's maintained by the team at Keen IO.
npm install keen-explorer --save
or
yarn add keen-explorer
@keen.io/dataviz theme could be overridden during initialization of application instance.
const explorer = new KeenExplorer({
container: '#root',
modalContainer: '#modal-root',
dataviz: {
theme: {
colors: ['red', 'blue', 'yellow']
}
}
});
The Data Explorer components configuration could be specified during creation of application instance.
Specify default
timezone used for new created queries. Provided argument must be compatible with IANA Time Zone Database standard.
const explorer = new KeenExplorer({
defaultTimezoneForQuery: 'Africa/Nairobi',
});
Disables possibility to change
timezone from user interface.
const explorer = new KeenExplorer({
disableTimezoneSelection: true,
});
Disable query creator filter suggestions
const explorer = new KeenExplorer({
disableQueryFilterSuggestions: true,
});
The default translations files for application are hosted on
jsdelivr CDN. You can easily replace the translations by overriding the
loadPath for files.
const explorer = new KeenExplorer({
container: '#root',
modalContainer: '#modal-root',
translations: {
backend: {
loadPath: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@keen.io/explorer@$VERSION/dist/locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json'
}
}
});
The
default threshold for rendering confirmation modal is
100 properties in event collection schema used for extraction.
You can easily change it by providing additional argument to constructor.
const explorer = new KeenExplorer({
confirmExtractionLimit: 50
});
The Data Explorer could be controlled dynamically by using global
@keen.io/pubsub instance. By default after component is mounted in browser environment the
pubsub instance should be accessible in
global object.
|Event
|Meta
|Description
@explorer/new-query
|n/a
|Changes view to
editor mode with default query settings
@explorer/change-view
|{ view:
ViewMode }
|Changes Explorer view mode
window.KeenPubSub.publish('@explorer/new-query');
type ViewMode = 'browser' | 'editor';
window.KeenPubSub.publish('@explorer/change-view', { view: 'browser' });
List of useful commands that could be used by developers. Execution in the command-line interface should be prefixed with
yarn package manager.
|Command
|Description
lint
|run linter against current application codebase.
test
|run unit tests.
build
|builds application distribution.
prettier
|run code formatter process against current codebase.
This project uses Conventional Commits to enforce common commit standards.
|Command
|Description
npx git-cz
|run commit command line interface.
The all commits pushed into
master branch will be picked by CircleCI workflow that perform npm packages version and publish.
The all commits pushed into
develop branch will be picked by CircleCI workflow that allows to deploy artifiact on specific test environment.