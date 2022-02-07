Vue.js component for Flatpickr date-time picker.
|Vue.js version
|Package version
|Branch
|2.x
|8.x
|8.x
|3.x
|9.x
master
v-model value
wrap:true in config and component will take care of all
npm install vue-flatpickr-component@^9
<template>
<div>
<flat-pickr v-model="date"></flat-pickr>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import flatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component';
import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css';
export default {
data() {
return {
date: null,
}
},
components: {
flatPickr
}
}
</script>
Using Bootstrap input group and Font Awesome icons
<template>
<section>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Select a date</label>
<div class="input-group">
<flat-pickr
v-model="date"
:config="config"
class="form-control"
placeholder="Select date"
name="date"/>
<div class="input-group-append">
<button class="btn btn-default" type="button" title="Toggle" data-toggle>
<i class="fa fa-calendar">
<span aria-hidden="true" class="sr-only">Toggle</span>
</i>
</button>
<button class="btn btn-default" type="button" title="Clear" data-clear>
<i class="fa fa-times">
<span aria-hidden="true" class="sr-only">Clear</span>
</i>
</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<pre>Selected date is - {{date}}</pre>
</section>
</template>
<script>
// bootstrap is just for this example
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';
// import this component
import flatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component';
import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css';
// theme is optional
// try more themes at - https://flatpickr.js.org/themes/
import 'flatpickr/dist/themes/material_blue.css';
// localization is optional
import {Hindi} from 'flatpickr/dist/l10n/hi.js';
export default {
name: 'yourComponent',
data() {
return {
// Initial value can be a date object as well
date: '2020-10-16',
// Get more form https://flatpickr.js.org/options/
config: {
wrap: true, // set wrap to true only when using 'input-group'
altFormat: 'M j, Y',
altInput: true,
dateFormat: 'Y-m-d',
locale: Hindi, // locale for this instance only
},
}
},
components: {
flatPickr
},
}
</script>
import {createApp} from 'vue';
import VueFlatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component';
import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css';
// Your app initialization logic goes here
const app = createApp().mount('#app')
app.use(VueFlatPickr);
This will register a global component
<flat-pickr>
<flat-pickr v-model="date" @on-change="doSomethingOnChange" @on-close="doSomethingOnClose"/>
:config like original flatpickr do.
The component accepts these props:
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|v-model
|String / Date Object / Array / Timestamp / null
null
|Set or Get date-picker value (required)
|config
|Object
{ wrap:false }
|Flatpickr configuration options
|events
|Array
|Array of sensible events
|Customise the events to be emitted
<!-- Flatpickr related files -->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr@4/dist/flatpickr.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr@4/dist/flatpickr.min.js"></script>
<!-- Vue js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3"></script>
<!-- Lastly add this package -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-flatpickr-component@9"></script>
<script>
const app = Vue.createApp({}).mount("#app");
app.component('flat-pickr', VueFlatpickr);
</script>
>=16.9 and pnpm
>=6.23 pre-installed
pnpm install
npm start
__test__ folder.
npm test
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
MIT License