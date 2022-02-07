Angular Grid Layout is a grid layout system with draggable and resizable items for Angular Applications. It is mainly designed to create highly customizable dashboards.
Its core functionalities are based in the well known React-Grid-Layout library. It can be considered a 'port' (with some changes) to the Angular ecosystem. Both cover the same necessities.
To use @katoid/angular-grid-layout in your project install it via npm:
npm install @katoid/angular-grid-layout --save
Import KtdGridModule to the module where you want to use the grid:
import { KtdGridModule } from '@katoid/angular-grid-layout';
@NgModule({
imports: [KtdGridModule]
})
Use it in your template:
<ktd-grid [cols]="cols"
[rowHeight]="rowHeight"
[layout]="layout"
(layoutUpdated)="onLayoutUpdated($event)">
<ktd-grid-item *ngFor="let item of layout; trackBy:trackById" [id]="item.id">
<!-- Your grid item content goes here -->
</ktd-grid-item>
</ktd-grid>
Where template variables could be:
import { ktdTrackById } from '@katoid/angular-grid-layout';
cols: number = 6;
rowHeight: number = 100;
layout: KtdGridLayout = [
{id: '0', x: 0, y: 0, w: 3, h: 3},
{id: '1', x: 3, y: 0, w: 3, h: 3},
{id: '2', x: 0, y: 3, w: 3, h: 3, minW: 2, minH: 3},
{id: '3', x: 3, y: 3, w: 3, h: 3, minW: 2, maxW: 3, minH: 2, maxH: 5},
];
trackById = ktdTrackById
Here is listed the basic API of both KtdGridComponent and KtdGridItemComponent. See source code for full knowledge of the API.
/** Type of compaction that will be applied to the layout (vertical, horizontal or free). Defaults to 'vertical' */
@Input() compactType: KtdGridCompactType = 'vertical';
/** Row height in css pixels */
@Input() rowHeight: number = 100;
/** Number of columns */
@Input() cols: number = 6;
/** Layout of the grid. Array of all the grid items with its 'id' and position on the grid. */
@Input() layout: KtdGridLayout;
/**
* Parent element that contains the scroll. If an string is provided it would search that element by id on the dom.
* If no data provided or null autoscroll is not performed.
*/
@Input() scrollableParent: HTMLElement | Document | string | null = null;
/** Number of CSS pixels that would be scrolled on each 'tick' when auto scroll is performed. */
@Input() scrollSpeed: number = 2;
/** Whether or not to update the internal layout when some dependent property change. */
@Input() compactOnPropsChange = true;
/** If true, grid items won't change position when being dragged over. Handy when using no compaction */
@Input() preventCollision = false;
/** Emits when layout change */
@Output() layoutUpdated: EventEmitter<KtdGridLayout> = new EventEmitter<KtdGridLayout>();
/** Emits when drag starts */
@Output() dragStarted: EventEmitter<KtdDragStart> = new EventEmitter<KtdDragStart>();
/** Emits when resize starts */
@Output() resizeStarted: EventEmitter<KtdResizeStart> = new EventEmitter<KtdResizeStart>();
/** Emits when drag ends */
@Output() dragEnded: EventEmitter<KtdDragEnd> = new EventEmitter<KtdDragEnd>();
/** Emits when resize ends */
@Output() resizeEnded: EventEmitter<KtdResizeEnd> = new EventEmitter<KtdResizeEnd>();
/** Id of the grid item. This property is strictly compulsory. */
@Input() id: string;
/** Min and max sizes of the grid item. Any of these would 'override' the min/max values specified in the layout. **/
@Input() minW?: number;
@Input() minH?: number;
@Input() maxW?: number;
@Input() maxH?: number;
/** Whether the item is draggable or not. Defaults to true. */
@Input() draggable: boolean = true;
/** Whether the item is resizable or not. Defaults to true. */
@Input() resizable: boolean = true;
/** CSS transition style. Note that for more performance is preferable only make transition on transform property. */
@Input() transition: string = 'transform 500ms ease, width 500ms ease, height 500ms ease';
/** Minimum amount of pixels that the user should move before it starts the drag sequence. */
@Input() dragStartThreshold: number = 0;
IMPORTANT: These features would be done in the near future. If any lib user needs them earlier, we encourage you to contribute to this project and speed up the process! To do so, please: