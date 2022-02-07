Angular Grid Layout

Angular Grid Layout is a grid layout system with draggable and resizable items for Angular Applications. It is mainly designed to create highly customizable dashboards.

Its core functionalities are based in the well known React-Grid-Layout library. It can be considered a 'port' (with some changes) to the Angular ecosystem. Both cover the same necessities.

Features

No dependencies

Draggable items

Resizable items

REDUX friendly (akita, ngrx, ngxs...)

Customizable Drag & Resize handles.

3 modes of grid compaction: vertical, horizontal and free (exact same algorithm as React-Grid-Layout)

Add/Remove items

High performance

Supports touch devices

Auto-scrolling while dragging

Demos

Playground - Stackblitz

Custom handles

Real life example

Installation

To use @katoid/angular-grid-layout in your project install it via npm:

npm install @ katoid / angular - grid - layout --save

Usage

Import KtdGridModule to the module where you want to use the grid:

import { KtdGridModule } from '@katoid/angular-grid-layout' ; ({ imports: [KtdGridModule] })

Use it in your template:

< ktd-grid [ cols ]= "cols" [ rowHeight ]= "rowHeight" [ layout ]= "layout" ( layoutUpdated )= "onLayoutUpdated($event)" > < ktd-grid-item * ngFor = "let item of layout; trackBy:trackById" [ id ]= "item.id" > </ ktd-grid-item > </ ktd-grid >

Where template variables could be:

import { ktdTrackById } from '@katoid/angular-grid-layout' ; cols: number = 6 ; rowHeight: number = 100 ; layout: KtdGridLayout = [ {id: '0' , x: 0 , y: 0 , w: 3 , h: 3 }, {id: '1' , x: 3 , y: 0 , w: 3 , h: 3 }, {id: '2' , x: 0 , y: 3 , w: 3 , h: 3 , minW: 2 , minH: 3 }, {id: '3' , x: 3 , y: 3 , w: 3 , h: 3 , minW: 2 , maxW: 3 , minH: 2 , maxH: 5 }, ]; trackById = ktdTrackById

API

Here is listed the basic API of both KtdGridComponent and KtdGridItemComponent. See source code for full knowledge of the API.

KtdGridComponent

() compactType: KtdGridCompactType = 'vertical' ; () rowHeight: number = 100 ; () cols: number = 6 ; () layout: KtdGridLayout; () scrollableParent: HTMLElement | Document | string | null = null ; () scrollSpeed: number = 2 ; () compactOnPropsChange = true ; () preventCollision = false ; () layoutUpdated: EventEmitter<KtdGridLayout> = new EventEmitter<KtdGridLayout>(); () dragStarted: EventEmitter<KtdDragStart> = new EventEmitter<KtdDragStart>(); () resizeStarted: EventEmitter<KtdResizeStart> = new EventEmitter<KtdResizeStart>(); () dragEnded: EventEmitter<KtdDragEnd> = new EventEmitter<KtdDragEnd>(); () resizeEnded: EventEmitter<KtdResizeEnd> = new EventEmitter<KtdResizeEnd>();

KtdGridItem

() id: string ; () minW?: number ; () minH?: number ; () maxW?: number ; () maxH?: number ; () draggable: boolean = true ; () resizable: boolean = true ; () transition: string = 'transform 500ms ease, width 500ms ease, height 500ms ease' ; () dragStartThreshold: number = 0 ;

TODO features

Add delete feature to Playground page.

Add example with custom drag handles.

Add Real life example with charts and grid items with some kind of controls.

Add dragStartThreshold option to grid items.

Auto Scroll vertical/horizontal if container is scrollable when dragging a grid item. (commit).

Grid support for minWidth/maxWidth and minHeight/maxHeight on grid items.

Add grid gap feature.

rowHeight to support also 'fit' as value instead of only CSS pixels (issue).

Grid support for static grid items.

Customizable drag placeholder.

Check grid compact horizontal algorithm, estrange behaviour when overflowing, also in react-grid-layout.

Add all other resize options (now is only available 'se-resize').

Documentation.

IMPORTANT: These features would be done in the near future. If any lib user needs them earlier, we encourage you to contribute to this project and speed up the process! To do so, please:

Open an issue mentioning one of these features. Explain your thoughts on how to implement it & we will discuss the possible solutions. Do a Merge Request when the feature is done and tested.

Troubleshooting