Welcome to Bedrock.
Bedrock is a powerful tool that lets you prototype complex web applications and document design systems.
For the full documentation, please check out the Bedrock website.
See https://bedrock-monocompany.vercel.app/ . Try to hit Ctrl + M to see the page tree; and navigate to https://bedrock-monocompany.vercel.app/styleguide/docs/introduction.html
We recommend using degit to be able to grab a Bedrock install without actually cloning the project repository (see: Contributing to Bedrock).
Here is the series of commands to use:
npx degit usebedrock/bedrock my-bedrock-project
cd my-bedrock-project/
npm install
npm start
Read the active issues on Github.
Clone this repository:
git clone git@github.com:usebedrock/bedrock.git
The latest development usually happen in feature branches or in the
development branch.
Make sure to make a branch for yourself - and if you have something meaningful to contribute, send us a PR!
npm start: runs the prototype
npm run build: create a build (which ends up in the
dist folder) that can be deployed to a web server
Upgrading your Bedrock prototype is done through a CLI tool, which you install globally.
npm i -g bedrock-cli
bedrock upgrade
To upgrade to the development branch:
bedrock upgrade --dev
See the README at https://github.com/mono-company/bedrock-cli .
Icon font generation is optional. Set
icons.generateIconFont to
true in
bedrock.config.js to activate icon fonts.
Windows usage is not supported at the moment.
We have used Bedrock on Windows successfully though. If you encounter any Windows related bugs, please log them under issues.
Bedrock is MIT licensed.
Bedrock was made by the team at Mono. Bedrock was initially written by Thomas Tuts.