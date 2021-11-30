Welcome to Bedrock.

Bedrock is a powerful tool that lets you prototype complex web applications and document design systems.

For the full documentation, please check out the Bedrock website.

Demo

See https://bedrock-monocompany.vercel.app/ . Try to hit Ctrl + M to see the page tree; and navigate to https://bedrock-monocompany.vercel.app/styleguide/docs/introduction.html

Basic requirements

First, make sure you have Node 14 or later installed. You can find the latest version of Node at Nodejs.org. Go for the LTS version.

Create your first prototype

We recommend using degit to be able to grab a Bedrock install without actually cloning the project repository (see: Contributing to Bedrock).

Here is the series of commands to use:

npx degit usebedrock/bedrock my-bedrock-project cd my-bedrock-project/ npm install npm start

Contributing to the Bedrock project

Read the active issues on Github.

Clone this repository:

git clone git @github .com:usebedrock/bedrock.git

The latest development usually happen in feature branches or in the development branch.

Make sure to make a branch for yourself - and if you have something meaningful to contribute, send us a PR!

Johan's DM inbox is open for questions: https://twitter.com/wolfr_2

Major commands

npm start : runs the prototype

: runs the prototype npm run build : create a build (which ends up in the dist folder) that can be deployed to a web server

Upgrading bedrock

Upgrading your Bedrock prototype is done through a CLI tool, which you install globally.

npm i -g bedrock-cli bedrock upgrade

To upgrade to the development branch:

bedrock upgrade --dev

See the README at https://github.com/mono-company/bedrock-cli .

Using icon fonts

Icon font generation is optional. Set icons.generateIconFont to true in bedrock.config.js to activate icon fonts.

Windows

Windows usage is not supported at the moment.

We have used Bedrock on Windows successfully though. If you encounter any Windows related bugs, please log them under issues.

License

Bedrock is MIT licensed.

Credits

Bedrock was made by the team at Mono. Bedrock was initially written by Thomas Tuts.