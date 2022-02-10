JavaScript library for interactive math visualizations in the web browser.
JSXGraph is a cross-browser library for interactive geometry, function plotting, charting, and data visualization in a web browser. It is implemented completely in JavaScript, does not rely on any other library, and uses SVG, canvas, or even the venerable VML. JSXGraph is easy to embed and has a small footprint: approx. 160 KByte if embedded in a web page. No plug-ins are required! Special care has been taken to optimize the performance.
JSXGraph supports multi-touch events and runs on all major browsers, even on very old IEs.
JSXGraph is developed at the Lehrstuhl für Mathematik und ihre Didaktik University of Bayreuth, Germany
<script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsxgraph/distrib/jsxgraphcore.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsxgraph/distrib/jsxgraph.css" />
or
<script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8"
src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsxgraph/1.2.3/jsxgraphcore.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsxgraph/1.2.3/jsxgraph.css" />
Please report bugs to our issue tracking system found at https://github.com/jsxgraph/jsxgraph/issues
Include
jsxgraphcore.js and
jsxgraph.css and,
from a CDN or a local version in your HTML file.
For developing content, it is recommended to include
jsxgraphsrc.js (
jsxgraphcore.js is the minified version of
jsxgraphsrc.js).
For further usage instructions please consult our wiki
especially our tutorials
or the API reference docs.
1) Clone this repository or download the zip file.
2) In order to build and develop JSXGraph you need node.js v0.6+. First, install all
dependencies required to build JSXGraph using npm in the JSXGraph root directory:
$ npm install.
This will create a new subdirectory
node_modules in the JSXGraph root directory which holds
all tools and libraries required to build
jsxgraphcore.js.
3) To build JSXGraph run
$ make core which will output an unminified version
jsxgraphsrc.js and the minified version
jsxgraphcore.js in
distrib.
Copyright 2008-2022
Matthias Ehmann,
Michael Gerhaeuser,
Carsten Miller,
Emmanuel Ostenne,
Bianca Valentin,
Heiko Vogel,
Alfred Wassermann,
Peter Wilfahrt
JSXGraph is free software dual licensed under the GNU LGPL or MIT License.
You can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the
JSXGraph is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License and the MIT License along with JSXGraph. If not, see https://www.gnu.org/licenses/ and https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT/.