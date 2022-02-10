This repo represents the current oEmbed spec as seen at
http://oembed.com and any drafts, in the
www directory.
It also contains configuration information (the registry) for oEmbed providers, as YAML files in the
providers directory.
If you need to use the provider registry directly, you can install this package using NPM:
npm install https://github.com/iamcal/oembed
That will install the providers file into
node_modules/oembed-providers/providers.json, where you can ingest it directly.
package.json to today's date
npm login if you haven't already
npm publish