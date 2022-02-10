oEmbed Spec

This repo represents the current oEmbed spec as seen at http://oembed.com and any drafts, in the www directory.

It also contains configuration information (the registry) for oEmbed providers, as YAML files in the providers directory.

Consuming the provider registry

If you need to use the provider registry directly, you can install this package using NPM:

npm install https://github.com/iamcal/oembed

That will install the providers file into node_modules/oembed-providers/providers.json , where you can ingest it directly.

Maintainers: Publishing to NPM