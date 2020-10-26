GraphQL Voyager

Represent any GraphQL API as an interactive graph. It's time to finally see the graph behind GraphQL. You can also explore number of public GraphQL APIs from our list.

With graphql-voyager you can visually explore your GraphQL API as an interactive graph. This is a great tool when designing or discussing your data model. It includes multiple example GraphQL schemas and also allows you to connect it to your own GraphQL endpoint. What are you waiting for, explore your API!

GraphQL Weekly #42

Features

Quick navigation on graph

Left panel which provides more detailed information about every type

"Skip Relay" option that simplifies graph by removing Relay wrapper classes

Ability to choose any type to be a root of the graph

Usage

GraphQL Voyager exports Voyager React component and helper init function. If used without module system it is exported as GraphQLVoyager global variable.

Properties

Voyager component accepts the following properties:

introspection [ object or function: (query: string) => Promise ] - the server introspection response. If function is provided GraphQL Voyager will pass introspection query as a first function parameter. Function should return Promise which resolves to introspection response object.

[ or function: ] - the server introspection response. If is provided GraphQL Voyager will pass introspection query as a first function parameter. Function should return which resolves to introspection response object. displayOptions (optional) displayOptions.skipRelay [ boolean , default true ] - skip relay-related entities displayOptions.skipDeprecated [ boolean , default true ] - skip deprecated fields and entities that contain only deprecated fields. displayOptions.rootType [ string ] - name of the type to be used as a root displayOptions.sortByAlphabet [ boolean , default false ] - sort fields on graph by alphabet displayOptions.showLeafFields [ boolean , default true ] - show all scalars and enums displayOptions.hideRoot [ boolean , default false ] - hide the root type

(optional) hideDocs [ boolean , default false ] - hide the docs sidebar

[ , default ] - hide the docs sidebar hideSettings [ boolean , default false ] - hide settings panel

[ , default ] - hide settings panel workerURI [ string ] (optional) - absolute or relative path to Voyager web worker. By default it will try to load it from voyager.worker.js .

[ ] (optional) - absolute or relative path to Voyager web worker. By default it will try to load it from . loadWorker [function: (path: string, relative: boolean) => Promise<Worker> ] (optional) - If provided GraphQL Voyager will use this function to load the worker. By default it will use the internal callback in utils/index.ts

init function

The signature of the init function:

(hostElement: HTMLElement, options : object) => void

hostElement - parent element

- parent element options - is the JS object with properties of Voyager component

Using pre-bundled version

You can get GraphQL Voyager bundle from the following places:

jsDelivr CDN some exact version - https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphql-voyager/v1.0.0-rc.15/voyager.min.js latest version - https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphql-voyager/dist/voyager.min.js

from dist folder of the npm package graphql-voyager

Important: for the latest two options make sure to copy voyager.worker.js to the same folder as voyager.min.js .

The HTML with minimal setup (see the full example)

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphql-voyager/dist/voyager.css" /> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphql-voyager/dist/voyager.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "voyager" > Loading... </ div > < script > function introspectionProvider ( introspectionQuery ) { } GraphQLVoyager.init( document .getElementById( 'voyager' ), { introspection : introspectionProvider, }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Using as a dependency

You can install lib using npm or yarn :

npm i yarn add graphql-voyager

And then use it:

import * as React from 'react' ; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Voyager } from 'graphql-voyager' ; import fetch from 'isomorphic-fetch' ; function introspectionProvider ( query ) { return fetch( window .location.origin + '/graphql' , { method : 'post' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ query : query }), }).then( ( response ) => response.json()); } ReactDOM.render( < Voyager introspection = {introspectionProvider} /> , document.getElementById('voyager'), );

Build for the web with webpack (example) or browserify

Important: make sure to copy voyager.worker.js from node_modules/graphql-voyager/dist to the same folder as your main bundle or use workerURI property to specify other path.

NOTE if you use it with create-react-app , copy worker file to public folder and use workerURI property like this:

<Voyager workerURI={process.env.PUBLIC_URL + '/voyager.worker.js' } />

Middleware

Graphql Voyager has middleware for the next frameworks:

Properties

Middleware supports the following properties:

endpointUrl [ string ] - the GraphQL endpoint url.

[ ] - the GraphQL endpoint url. displayOptions [ object ] - same as here

[ ] - same as here headersJS [ string , default "{}" ] - object of headers serialized in string to be used on endpoint url

Note: You can also use any JS expression which results in an object with header names as keys and strings as values e.g. { Authorization: localStorage['Meteor.loginToken'] }

Express

import express from 'express' ; import { express as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/voyager' , voyagerMiddleware({ endpointUrl : '/graphql' })); app.listen( 3001 );

Hapi

Version 17+

import hapi from 'hapi' ; import { hapi as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware' ; const server = new Hapi.Server({ port : 3001 , }); const init = async () => { await server.register({ plugin : voyagerMiddleware, options : { path : '/voyager' , endpointUrl : '/graphql' , }, }); await server.start(); }; init();

Legacy Versions

import hapi from 'hapi' ; import { hapiLegacy as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware' ; const server = new Hapi.Server(); server.connection({ port : 3001 , }); server.register( { register : voyagerMiddleware, options : { path : '/voyager' , endpointUrl : '/graphql' , }, }, () => server.start(), );

Koa

import Koa from 'koa' ; import KoaRouter from 'koa-router' ; import { koa as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware' ; const app = new Koa(); const router = new KoaRouter(); router.all( '/voyager' , voyagerMiddleware({ endpointUrl : '/graphql' , }), ); app.use(router.routes()); app.use(router.allowedMethods()); app.listen( 3001 );

Credits

This tool is inspired by graphql-visualizer project.