The Angular team builds and maintains both common UI components and tools to help you build your own custom components. The team maintains several npm packages.
|Package
|Description
|Docs
@angular/cdk
|Library that helps you author custom UI components with common interaction patterns
|Docs
@angular/material
|Material Design UI components for Angular applications
|Docs
@angular/google-maps
|Angular components built on top of the Google Maps JavaScript API
|Docs
@angular/youtube-player
|Angular component built on top of the YouTube Player API
|Docs
See our Getting Started Guide if you're building your first project with Angular Material.
If you'd like to contribute, please follow our contributing guidelines. Please see
our
help wanted label for a list of issues with good opportunities for
contribution.
MatDatepicker as well as
evaluating accessibility bugs for mobile web platforms.
The Angular Components team is part of the Angular team at Google. The team includes both Google employees and community contributors from around the globe.
Our team has two primary goals:
What do we mean by "high-quality" components?
The Angular Components team supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge.
We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers: