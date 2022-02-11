Kaizen is Culture Amp's public design system. It accelerates Culture Amp's designers and engineers as they collaborate on creating world-class products. Visit cultureamp.design to learn more.
This repository is the source of truth for Culture Amp's design system documentation and hosts packages such as Kaizen Component Library, which are used across Culture Amp's products. It is structured as a multi-package repository, with a number of independently versioned projects sharing common tools, workflows and vision.
This document serves to orient you within the repository — to get you set up and acquainted, and then send you off in the right direction. For more information on any specific package, please refer to its README.
You can explore or create Issues to track ideas, enhancements, or bugs. Use issues to track:
To learn more, see the designer section of the Contributing guidelines.
You can edit Kaizen Site documentation using GitHub's interface.
Set up access to private Culture Amp packages on your laptop. You will need to update
~.npmrc with a Github token linked to your account. Refer to the instructions here.
To begin developing the design system locally, run the following from the repository root:
yarn install
We use Storybook to provide a local development environment for React and Elm components. All Kaizen Design System components have accompanying stories in Storybook.
To run Storybook locally, run the following from the repository root:
yarn storybook
(Having trouble running Storybook? Try running
yarn reset, which includes
yarn clean and
yarn install --force!)
To develop the site locally, please refer to the documentation in the site package.
While the main site is located at https://cultureamp.design, all branches in this repository are automatically deployed to a public URL at https://dev.cultureamp.design/(branch-name). This deployment includes the Storybook build for that branch, along with any changes to documentation or the site.
For example, pushing the branch
louis/more-glitter would make its documentation and Storybook build available at
dev.cultureamp.design/louis/more-glitter.
It's dangerous to go alone! Take these:
|Command
|Summary
yarn storybook
|Develop components locally using Storybook
STORIES=path/to/package yarn storybook
|Develop just one package at a time using Storybook (builds faster!)
yarn compile
|Run all typechecks
yarn lint
|Run all linters
yarn lint:fix
|Run all linters, fixing violations
yarn test
|Run all tests (using Jest)
yarn reset
|Reinstall all dependencies
Please open a new GitHub Issue to report bugs or suggest changes.
Culture Amp employees can reach out to the Design Systems crew on Slack.