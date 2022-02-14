@kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry is a library that makes it easier to interact with the Confluent schema registry, it provides convenient methods to encode, decode and register new schemas using the Apache Avro serialization format and Confluent's wire format.

Getting started

npm install @kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry

const { Kafka } = require ( 'kafkajs' ) const { SchemaRegistry } = require ( '@kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry' ) const kafka = new Kafka({ clientId : 'my-app' , brokers : [ 'kafka1:9092' ] }) const registry = new SchemaRegistry({ host : 'http://registry:8081/' }) const consumer = kafka.consumer({ groupId : 'test-group' }) const run = async () => { await consumer.connect() await consumer.subscribe({ topic : 'test-topic' , fromBeginning : true }) await consumer.run({ eachMessage : async ({ topic, partition, message }) => { const decodedKey = await registry.decode(message.key) const decodedValue = await registry.decode(message.value) console .log({ decodedKey, decodedValue }) }, }) } run().catch( console .error)

Documentation

License

