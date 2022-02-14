openbase logo
@kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry

by kafkajs
3.2.0 (see all)

is a library that makes it easier to interact with the Confluent schema registry

Overview

Downloads/wk

38.6K

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

confluent-schema-registry

@kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry is a library that makes it easier to interact with the Confluent schema registry, it provides convenient methods to encode, decode and register new schemas using the Apache Avro serialization format and Confluent's wire format.

Build Status

Getting started

npm install @kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry
# yarn add @kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry

const { Kafka } = require('kafkajs')
const { SchemaRegistry } = require('@kafkajs/confluent-schema-registry')

const kafka = new Kafka({ clientId: 'my-app', brokers: ['kafka1:9092'] })
const registry = new SchemaRegistry({ host: 'http://registry:8081/' })
const consumer = kafka.consumer({ groupId: 'test-group' })

const run = async () => {
  await consumer.connect()
  await consumer.subscribe({ topic: 'test-topic', fromBeginning: true })

  await consumer.run({
    eachMessage: async ({ topic, partition, message }) => {
      const decodedKey = await registry.decode(message.key)
      const decodedValue = await registry.decode(message.value)
      console.log({ decodedKey, decodedValue })
    },
  })
}

run().catch(console.error)

Documentation

Learn more about using KafkaJS Confluent Schema registry on the official site!

License

See LICENSE for more details.

