This is a simple tool allows you to deploy your Storybook into a static hosting service. (Currently, GitHub Pages and AWS S3 beta)
$ storybook-to-ghpages --help
$ storybook-to-aws-s3 --help
Options:
--help, -h Show help. [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--existing-output-dir, -e If you have previously built your storybook output (through a
different CI step, etc) and just need to publish it [string]
--out, -o Configure the output directory [string]
--packages, -p Directory for package.jsons (monorepo support) [string]
--monorepo-index-generator, -m Path to file to customize the monorepo index.html. This function
should return the html for the page. [string]
--script, -s Specify the build script in your package.json [string]
--ci Deploy the storybook in CI mode (github only) [boolean]
--dry-run Run build but hold off on publishing [boolean]
--remote Git remote to push to [string] [default: "origin"]
--branch Git branch to push to [string] [default: "gh-pages"]
--source-branch Source branch to push from [string] [default: "master"]
--host-token-env-variable, -t Github token for CI publish [string] [default: "GH_TOKEN"]
--aws-profile AWS profile to use for publishing. Use NONE to use no profile
at all instead of "default". [string] [default: "default"]
--bucket-path AWS bucket path to use for publishing [string]
--s3-sync-options Additional options to pass to AWSCLI s3 sync [string]
Install Storybook Deployer with:
npm i @storybook/storybook-deployer --save-dev
Then add a NPM script like this for github page:
{
"scripts": {
"deploy-storybook": "storybook-to-ghpages"
}
}
or like this for AWS S3:
{
"scripts": {
"deploy-storybook": "storybook-to-aws-s3"
}
}
Then you can run
npm run deploy-storybook to deploy the Storybook.
Alternatively, you can execute Storybook Deployer directly using
npx
npx -p @storybook/storybook-deployer storybook-to-ghpages
npx -p @storybook/storybook-deployer storybook-to-aws-s3
If you customize the build configuration with some additional params (like static file directory), then you need to expose another NPM script like this:
{
"scripts": {
"build-storybook": "build-storybook -s public"
}
}
If you need to configure the output directory you can supply the
out flag.
npm run deploy-storybook -- --out=.out
If you have previously built your storybook output (through a different CI step, etc) and just need to publish it, specify the directory like this:
npm run deploy-storybook -- --existing-output-dir=.out
if you want to see how everything build without pushing to a remote, use the
--dry-run flag.
npm run deploy-storybook -- --dry-run
If you manage a monorepo with multiple storybooks you can you pass the
packages flag to
deploy-storybook to scan a directory for
package.jsons.
The following command will search the
packages directory for packages. It will also generate a default
index.html that links to all of the loaded storybooks.
npm run deploy-storybook -- --packages packages
index.html
To customize the monorepo
index.html you can pass the
monorepo-index-generator flag to
deploy-storybook. This file should export a function that receive the following arguments and returns the html for the page.
package.json data from the loaded storybooks as the first argument
npm run deploy-storybook -- --monorepo-index-generator my-custom-generator.js
To deploy Storybook as part of a CI step, pass the
ci flag to
npm run deploy-storybook.
If the
CI environment variable is set then this mode will be assumed, therefore no need to specify the
ci flag.
Because pushing to GitHub as part of a CI step requires a personal access token, Storybook uses the
GH_TOKEN environment variable, by default, to authenticate GitHub pushes.
This environment variable name can be configured via the
host-token-env-variable flag.
For example, if your access token is stored in the
GH_TOKEN environment variable
npm run deploy-storybook -- --ci
Or if your access token is stored in the
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable
npm run deploy-storybook -- --ci --host-token-env-variable=GITHUB_TOKEN
If you want to customize Git username, email or commit message, add this to
package.json:
"storybook-deployer": {
"gitUsername": "Custom Username",
"gitEmail": "custom@email.com",
"commitMessage": "Deploy Storybook [skip ci]"
}
It will override the default configuration:
"storybook-deployer": {
"gitUsername": "GH Pages Bot",
"gitEmail": "hello@ghbot.com",
"commitMessage": "Deploy Storybook to GitHub Pages"
}
To deploy Storybook to a remote other than
origin, pass a
--remote flag to
npm run deploy-storybook.
For example, to deploy to your
upstream remote:
npm run deploy-storybook -- --remote=upstream
Or, to specify a target branch and serve your storybook with rawgit instead of gh-pages:
npm run deploy-storybook -- --branch=feature-branch
Or, to specify a source branch other than
master, pass a
--source-branch flag to
npm run deploy-storybook:
npm run deploy-storybook -- --source-branch=release
For AWS S3 deployment you must have awscli installed.
You must specify a bucket path with
bucket-path option:
my-bucket-name/path/to/destination-folder-in-bucket and have the rights to write to this bucket.
You can change the aws profile used to run the command with the
aws-profile option.
storybook-to-aws-s3 --bucket-path=my-bucket-name/path/to/destination-folder-in-bucket --aws-profile=myprofile
You can exclude the aws profile by setting this flag to "NONE":
storybook-to-aws-s3 --bucket-path=my-bucket-name/path/to/destination-folder-in-bucket --aws-profile=NONE
You can provide arbitrary S3 sync options via the
--s3-sync-options flag:
storybook-to-aws-s3 --bucket-path=bucket-name/bucket-path --s3-sync-options=--acl=public-read
storybook-to-aws-s3 --bucket-path=bucket-name/bucket-path --s3-sync-options="--acl=public-read --quiet"
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Andrew Lisowski
💻 📖
|
Arunoda Susiripala
💻 📖
|
Norbert de Langen
💻 📖
|
Dan Dean
💻 📖
|
Jason Unger
💻 📖
|
nkov
💻 📖
|
Tyler Sargent
📖
|
Patrick Riley
💻 📖
|
jeanlucc
💻
|
Travis Bloom
💻
|
Christophe Coevoet
🚧
|
Michael Shilman
🚧
|
Jae Bradley
💻
|
Bryce Dorn
🐛
|
Bao Pham
💻
|
Ankur Patel
💻
|
ZitaNemeckova
💻
|
Lucas Machado
💻
|
Jeri Sommers
💻
|
Jimmy Andrade
🚇 📖 💻
|
Nick Perez
📖 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!