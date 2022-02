Storybook Addon Actions

This contents of this repo was moved to the Storybook monorepo and the NPM package name has been changed.

The old name of the package was: @kadira/storybook-addon-actions

The new name of the package is: @storybook/addon-actions

The location of the code is: https://github.com/storybooks/storybook/tree/master/addons/actions

The repo you're looking at now is out of date and no longer maintained.