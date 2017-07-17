openbase logo
@kadira/react-native-storybook

by storybook-eol
2.3.0 (see all)

REPO/PACKAGE MOVED - UI Component Dev Environment for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

493

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

38

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Storybook

With React Native Storybook you can design and develop individual React Native components without running your app.

React Storybook Screenshot

Getting Started

The getstorybook tool can be used to add Storybook to your React Native app. Install the getstorybook tool if necessary and run it from your project directory with these commands:

npm -g i getstorybook
getstorybook

Start the Storybook

After initial setup start the storybook server with the storybook npm script.

npm run storybook

also start your mobile app with the react-native command.

react-native run-ios
react-native run-android

Now, you can open http://localhost:7007 to view your storybook.

Learn More

Check the docs directory in this repo for more advanced setup guides and other info.

