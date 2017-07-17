React Native Storybook

With React Native Storybook you can design and develop individual React Native components without running your app.

Getting Started

The getstorybook tool can be used to add Storybook to your React Native app. Install the getstorybook tool if necessary and run it from your project directory with these commands:

npm -g i getstorybook getstorybook

Start the Storybook

After initial setup start the storybook server with the storybook npm script.

npm run storybook

also start your mobile app with the react-native command.

react- native run-ios react- native run-android

Now, you can open http://localhost:7007 to view your storybook.

Learn More