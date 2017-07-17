With React Native Storybook you can design and develop individual React Native components without running your app.
The
getstorybook tool can be used to add Storybook to your React Native app. Install the
getstorybook tool if necessary and run it from your project directory with these commands:
npm -g i getstorybook
getstorybook
After initial setup start the storybook server with the storybook npm script.
npm run storybook
also start your mobile app with the
react-native command.
react-native run-ios
react-native run-android
Now, you can open http://localhost:7007 to view your storybook.
Check the
docs directory in this repo for more advanced setup guides and other info.