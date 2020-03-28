React Redux Form

⚠️ This project is in maintenance mode only. Please consider using Formik instead.

React Redux Form is a collection of reducer creators and action creators that make implementing even the most complex and custom forms with React and Redux simple and performant.

npm install react-redux-form@latest --save

Installation

npm install react react-dom redux react-redux --save npm install react-redux-form@latest --save

If you want to get up and running with forms quickly without having to set up Redux, just use Local Forms:

import React from 'react' ; import { LocalForm, Control } from 'react-redux-form' ; export default class MyApp extends React . Component { handleChange(values) { ... } handleUpdate(form) { ... } handleSubmit(values) { ... } render() { return ( <LocalForm onUpdate={(form) => this.handleUpdate(form)} onChange={(values) => this.handleChange(values)} onSubmit={(values) => this.handleSubmit(values)} > <Control.text model=".username" /> <Control.text model=".password" /> </LocalForm> ); } }

That's all you need. Seriously. Read the Documentation for more information.

NOTE: Please use <LocalForm> with react-redux version 4.x.x or 5.x.x.

Quick Start

For more fine-grained control (such as using custom reducers, storing form state globally, dispatching actions, etc.), you'll want to set up a Redux store for your forms.

Be sure to read the step-by-step quick start guide in the documentation.

import React from 'react' ; import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { combineForms } from 'react-redux-form' ; import MyForm from './components/my-form-component' ; const initialUser = { name : '' }; const store = createStore(combineForms({ user : initialUser, })); class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Provider store = { store }> < MyForm /> </ Provider > ); } }

import React from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { Control, Form } from 'react-redux-form' ; class MyForm extends React . Component { handleSubmit(val) { console .log(val); } render() { return ( < Form model = "user" onSubmit = {(val) => this.handleSubmit(val)}> < label > Your name? </ label > < Control.text model = ".name" /> < button > Submit! </ button > </ Form > ); } } // No need to connect()! export default MyForm;

Posting Issues

When posting an issue, please include a detailed description along with a relevant code sample. Attaching a failing test case with your issue will go a long way and is much appreciated.

Feel free to fork this CodePen or this CodeSandbox for quickly creating reproducible examples!