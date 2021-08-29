openbase logo
Readme

pathpida


pathpida

TypeScript friendly internal link client for Next.js, Nuxt.js and Sapper.



Features

  • Type safety. Automatically generate type definition files for manipulating internal links in Next.js/Nuxt.js/Sapper.
  • Zero configuration. No configuration required can be used immediately after installation.
  • Zero runtime. Lightweight because runtime code is not included in the bundle.
  • Support for static files. Static files in public/ are also supported, so static assets can be safely referenced.

Table of Contents

Install

  • Using npm:

    $ npm install pathpida npm-run-all --save-dev

  • Using Yarn:

    $ yarn add pathpida npm-run-all --dev

Command Line Interface Options

Option Type Description
--enableStatic
-s		 Generate static files path in $path.ts.
--ignorePath
-p		 string Specify the ignore pattern file path.
--output
-o		 string Specify the output directory for $path.ts.
--watch
-w		 Enable watch mode.
Regenerate $path.ts.
--version
-v		 Print pathpida version.

Setup - Next.js

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p dev:*",
    "dev:next": "next dev",
    "dev:path": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore --watch",
    "build": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && next build"
  }
}

Usage - Next.js

pages/index.tsx
pages/post/create.tsx
pages/post/[pid].tsx
pages/post/[...slug].tsx

lib/$path.ts or utils/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

or

src/pages/index.tsx
src/pages/post/create.tsx
src/pages/post/[pid].tsx
src/pages/post/[...slug].tsx

src/lib/$path.ts or src/utils/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

pages/index.tsx

import Link from "next/link"
import { pagesPath } from "../lib/$path"

console.log(pagesPath.post.create.$url()) // { pathname: '/post/create' }
console.log(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) // { pathname: '/post/[pid]', query: { pid: 1 }}
console.log(pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()) // { pathname: '/post//[...slug]', query: { slug: ['a', 'b', 'c'] }}

export default () => {
  const onClick = useCallback(() => {
    router.push(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url())
  }, [])

  return (
    <>
      <Link href={pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()} />
      <div onClick={onClick} />
    </>
  )
}

Define query - Next.js

pages/post/create.tsx

export type Query = {
  userId: number
  name?: string
}

export default () => <div />

pages/post/[pid].tsx

export type OptionalQuery = {
  limit: number
  label?: string
}

export default () => <div />

pages/index.tsx

import Link from "next/link"
import { pagesPath } from "../lib/$path"

console.log(pagesPath.post.create.$url({ query: { userId: 1 } })) // { pathname: '/post/create', query: { userId: 1 }}
console.log(pagesPath.post.create.$url()) // type error
console.log(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) // { pathname: '/post/[pid]', query: { pid: 1 }}
console.log(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url({ query: { limit: 10 }, hash: "sample" })) // { pathname: '/post/[pid]', query: { pid: 1, limit: 10 }, hash: 'sample' }

export default () => {
  const onClick = useCallback(() => {
    router.push(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url())
  }, [])

  return (
    <>
      <Link href={pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()} />
      <div onClick={onClick} />
    </>
  )
}

Generate static files path - Next.js

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p dev:*",
    "dev:next": "next dev",
    "dev:path": "pathpida --enableStatic --watch",
    "build": "pathpida --enableStatic && next build"
  }
}

pages/index.tsx
pages/post/create.tsx
pages/post/[pid].tsx
pages/post/[...slug].tsx

public/aa.json
public/bb/cc.png

lib/$path.ts or utils/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

or

src/pages/index.tsx
src/pages/post/create.tsx
src/pages/post/[pid].tsx
src/pages/post/[...slug].tsx

public/aa.json
public/bb/cc.png

src/lib/$path.ts or src/utils/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

pages/index.tsx

import Link from "next/link"
import { pagesPath, staticPath } from "../lib/$path"

console.log(staticPath.aa_json) // /aa.json

export default () => {
  return (
    <>
      <Link href={pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()} />
      <img src={staticPath.bb.cc_png} />
    </>
  )
}

Setup - Nuxt.js

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p dev:*",
    "dev:nuxt": "nuxt-ts",
    "dev:path": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore --watch",
    "build": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && nuxt-ts build"
  }
}

nuxt.config.js or nuxt.config.ts

{
  plugins: ['~/plugins/$path'],
  srcDir: 'client', // optional
  router: {
    trailingSlash: true // optional
  }
}

Usage - Nuxt.js

pages/index.vue
pages/post/create.vue
pages/post/_pid.tsx

plugins/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

pages/index.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <nuxt-link :to="$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()" />
    <div @click="onClick" />
  </div>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue"

export default Vue.extend({
  methods: {
    onClick() {
      this.$router.push(this.$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url())
    }
  }
})
</script>

Define query - Nuxt.js

pages/post/create.vue

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue"

export type Query = {
  userId: number
  name?: string
}

export default Vue.extend({})
</script>

pages/post/_pid.vue

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue"

export type OptionalQuery = {
  limit: number
  label?: string
}

export default Vue.extend({})
</script>

pages/index.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <nuxt-link :to="$pagesPath.post.create.$url({ query: { userId: 1 } })" />
    <div @click="onClick" />
  </div>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue"

export default Vue.extend({
  methods: {
    onClick() {
      this.$router.push(this.$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url())
      this.$router.push(this.$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url({ query: { limit: 10 }, hash: "sample" }))
    }
  }
})
</script>

⚠️ In the case of .vue file, Query/OptionalQuery type must not contain any reference types.

This is because due to typescript restrictions, types exported from .vue files cannot be imported in plugins/$path.ts. If you want to import types from other files, please use import types with absolute paths.

types/users.ts

export type UserId = number

pages/post/create.vue

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue"

export type Query = {
  userId: import("~/types/users").UserId
  name?: string
}

export default Vue.extend({})
</script>

Generate static files path - Nuxt.js

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p dev:*",
    "dev:nuxt": "nuxt-ts",
    "dev:path": "pathpida --enableStatic --watch",
    "build": "pathpida --enableStatic && nuxt-ts build"
  }
}

pages/index.vue
pages/post/create.vue
pages/post/_pid.vue

static/aa.json
static/bb/cc.png

plugins/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

pages/index.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <nuxt-link :to="$pagesPath.post.create.$url({ query: { userId: 1 } })" />
    <img :src="$staticPath.bb.cc_png" />
  </div>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue"

export default Vue.extend({})
</script>

Setup - Sapper

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p dev:*",
    "dev:sapper": "sapper dev",
    "dev:path": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore --watch",
    "build": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && sapper build --legacy",
    "export": "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && sapper export --legacy"
  }
}

Usage - Sapper

src/routes/blog/[slug].json.ts
src/routes/blog/[slug].svelte
src/routes/blog/index.json.js
src/routes/blog/index.svelte

src/node_modules/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

src/routes/blog/index.svelte

<script context="module" lang="ts">
  import { pagesPath } from "$path"

  export function preload() {
    return this.fetch(pagesPath.blog_json.$url())
      .then((r: { json: () => any }) => r.json())
      .then((posts: { slug: string; title: string; html: any }[]) => {
        return { posts }
      })
  }
</script>

<script lang="ts">
  export let posts: { slug: string; title: string; html: any }[]
</script>

<ul>
  {#each posts as post}
  <li><a rel="prefetch" href="{pagesPath.blog._slug(post.slug).$url()}">{post.title}</a></li>
  {/each}
</ul>

Define query - Sapper

src/routes/blog/[slug].json.ts

import posts from "./_posts.js"

export type Query = {
  // or OptionalQuery
  id: number
}

const lookup = new Map()
posts.forEach(post => {
  lookup.set(post.slug, JSON.stringify(post))
})

src/routes/blog/[slug].svelte

<script context="module" lang="ts">
  import { pagesPath } from "$path"

  export async function preload({ params }) {
    const res = await this.fetch(pagesPath.blog._slug_json(params.slug).$url({ query: { id: 1 } }))
    const data = await res.json()

    if (res.status === 200) {
      return { post: data }
    } else {
      this.error(res.status, data.message)
    }
  }
</script>

⚠️ In the case of .svelte file, Query/OptionalQuery type must not contain any reference types.

This is because due to typescript restrictions, types exported from .svelte files cannot be imported in src/node_modules/$path.ts. If you want to import types from other files, please use import types with absolute paths.

src/node_modules/types/users.ts

export type UserId = number

src/routes/blog/[slug].json.ts

import posts from "./_posts.js"

export type Query = {
  id: import("types/users").UserId
}

const lookup = new Map()
posts.forEach(post => {
  lookup.set(post.slug, JSON.stringify(post))
})

Generate static files path - Sapper

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p dev:*",
    "dev:sapper": "sapper dev",
    "dev:path": "pathpida --enableStatic --watch",
    "build": "pathpida --enableStatic && sapper build --legacy",
    "export": "pathpida --enableStatic && sapper export --legacy"
  }
}

src/routes/index.svelte
static/logo-512.png

src/node_modules/$path.ts // Generated automatically by pathpida

src/routes/index.svelte

<script>
  import { staticPath } from "$path"
</script>

<figure>
  <img alt="Logo" src="{staticPath.logo_512_png}" />
</figure>

License

pathpida is licensed under a MIT License.

