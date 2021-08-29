pathpida

TypeScript friendly internal link client for Next.js, Nuxt.js and Sapper.

Features

Type safety . Automatically generate type definition files for manipulating internal links in Next.js/Nuxt.js/Sapper.

. Automatically generate type definition files for manipulating internal links in Next.js/Nuxt.js/Sapper. Zero configuration . No configuration required can be used immediately after installation.

. No configuration required can be used immediately after installation. Zero runtime . Lightweight because runtime code is not included in the bundle.

. Lightweight because runtime code is not included in the bundle. Support for static files. Static files in public/ are also supported, so static assets can be safely referenced.

Table of Contents

Install

Using npm: $ npm install pathpida npm-run-all --save-dev

Using Yarn: $ yarn add pathpida npm-run-all --dev

Command Line Interface Options

Option Type Description --enableStatic

-s Generate static files path in $path.ts . --ignorePath

-p string Specify the ignore pattern file path. --output

-o string Specify the output directory for $path.ts . --watch

-w Enable watch mode.

Regenerate $path.ts . --version

-v Print pathpida version.

Setup - Next.js

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:next" : "next dev" , "dev:path" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore --watch" , "build" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && next build" } }

Usage - Next.js

pages/index .tsx pages/post/create .tsx pages/post/[pid] .tsx pages/post/[...slug] .tsx lib/ $path .ts or utils/ $path .ts

or

src/pages/index .tsx src/pages/post/create .tsx src/pages/post/[pid] .tsx src/pages/post/[...slug] .tsx src/lib/ $path .ts or src/utils/ $path .ts

pages/index.tsx

import Link from "next/link" import { pagesPath } from "../lib/$path" console.log(pagesPath.post.create.$url()) // { pathname: '/post/create' } console.log(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) // { pathname: '/post/[pid]', query: { pid: 1 }} console.log(pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()) // { pathname: '/post//[...slug]', query: { slug: ['a', 'b', 'c'] }} export default () => { const onClick = useCallback(() => { router.push(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) }, []) return ( <> <Link href={pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()} /> <div onClick={onClick} /> </> ) }

Define query - Next.js

pages/post/create.tsx

export type Query = { userId: number name?: string } export default () => <div />

pages/post/[pid].tsx

export type OptionalQuery = { limit: number label?: string } export default () => <div />

pages/index.tsx

import Link from "next/link" import { pagesPath } from "../lib/$path" console.log(pagesPath.post.create.$url({ query: { userId: 1 } })) // { pathname: '/post/create', query: { userId: 1 }} console.log(pagesPath.post.create.$url()) // type error console.log(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) // { pathname: '/post/[pid]', query: { pid: 1 }} console.log(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url({ query: { limit: 10 }, hash: "sample" })) // { pathname: '/post/[pid]', query: { pid: 1, limit: 10 }, hash: 'sample' } export default () => { const onClick = useCallback(() => { router.push(pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) }, []) return ( <> <Link href={pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()} /> <div onClick={onClick} /> </> ) }

Generate static files path - Next.js

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:next" : "next dev" , "dev:path" : "pathpida --enableStatic --watch" , "build" : "pathpida --enableStatic && next build" } }

pages/index .tsx pages/post/create .tsx pages/post/[pid] .tsx pages/post/[...slug] .tsx public/aa .json public/bb/cc .png lib/ $path .ts or utils/ $path .ts

or

src/pages/index .tsx src/pages/post/create .tsx src/pages/post/[pid] .tsx src/pages/post/[...slug] .tsx public/aa .json public/bb/cc .png src/lib/ $path .ts or src/utils/ $path .ts

pages/index.tsx

import Link from "next/link" import { pagesPath, staticPath } from "../lib/$path" console.log(staticPath.aa_json) // /aa.json export default () => { return ( <> <Link href={pagesPath.post._slug(["a", "b", "c"]).$url()} /> <img src={staticPath.bb.cc_png} /> </> ) }

Setup - Nuxt.js

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:nuxt" : "nuxt-ts" , "dev:path" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore --watch" , "build" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && nuxt-ts build" } }

nuxt.config.js or nuxt.config.ts

{ plugins : [ '~/plugins/$path' ], srcDir : 'client' , router : { trailingSlash : true } }

Usage - Nuxt.js

pages/index .vue pages/post/create .vue pages/post/_pid .tsx plugins/ $path .ts

pages/index.vue

<template> <div> <nuxt-link :to="$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()" /> <div @click="onClick" /> </div> </template> <script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue" export default Vue.extend({ methods: { onClick() { this.$router.push(this.$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) } } }) </script>

Define query - Nuxt.js

pages/post/create.vue

<script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue" export type Query = { userId: number name?: string } export default Vue.extend({}) </script>

pages/post/_pid.vue

<script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue" export type OptionalQuery = { limit: number label?: string } export default Vue.extend({}) </script>

pages/index.vue

<template> <div> <nuxt-link :to="$pagesPath.post.create.$url({ query: { userId: 1 } })" /> <div @click="onClick" /> </div> </template> <script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue" export default Vue.extend({ methods: { onClick() { this.$router.push(this.$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url()) this.$router.push(this.$pagesPath.post._pid(1).$url({ query: { limit: 10 }, hash: "sample" })) } } }) </script>

⚠️ In the case of .vue file, Query/OptionalQuery type must not contain any reference types.

This is because due to typescript restrictions, types exported from .vue files cannot be imported in plugins/$path.ts . If you want to import types from other files, please use import types with absolute paths.

types/users.ts

export type UserId = number

pages/post/create.vue

<script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue" export type Query = { userId: import("~/types/users").UserId name?: string } export default Vue.extend({}) </script>

Generate static files path - Nuxt.js

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:nuxt" : "nuxt-ts" , "dev:path" : "pathpida --enableStatic --watch" , "build" : "pathpida --enableStatic && nuxt-ts build" } }

pages/index .vue pages/post/create .vue pages/post/_pid .vue static/aa .json static/bb/cc .png plugins/ $path .ts

pages/index.vue

<template> <div> <nuxt-link :to="$pagesPath.post.create.$url({ query: { userId: 1 } })" /> <img :src="$staticPath.bb.cc_png" /> </div> </template> <script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue" export default Vue.extend({}) </script>

Setup - Sapper

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:sapper" : "sapper dev" , "dev:path" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore --watch" , "build" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && sapper build --legacy" , "export" : "pathpida --ignorePath .gitignore && sapper export --legacy" } }

Usage - Sapper

src/routes/blog/[slug] .json .ts src/routes/blog/[slug] .svelte src/routes/blog/index .json .js src/routes/blog/index .svelte src/node_modules/ $path .ts

src/routes/blog/index.svelte

< script context = "module" lang = "ts" > import { pagesPath } from "$path" export function preload ( ) { return this .fetch(pagesPath.blog_json.$url()) .then( ( r: { json: ( ) => any }) => r.json()) .then( ( posts: { slug: string; title: string; html: any }[] ) => { return { posts } }) } </ script > < script lang = "ts" > export let posts: { slug : string; title: string; html: any }[] </ script > < ul > {#each posts as post} < li > < a rel = "prefetch" href = "{pagesPath.blog._slug(post.slug).$url()}" > {post.title} </ a > </ li > {/each} </ ul >

Define query - Sapper

src/routes/blog/[slug].json.ts

import posts from "./_posts.js" export type Query = { id: number } const lookup = new Map() posts.forEach( post => { lookup.set(post.slug, JSON .stringify(post)) })

src/routes/blog/[slug].svelte

< script context = "module" lang = "ts" > import { pagesPath } from "$path" export async function preload ( { params } ) { const res = await this .fetch(pagesPath.blog._slug_json(params.slug).$url({ query : { id : 1 } })) const data = await res.json() if (res.status === 200 ) { return { post : data } } else { this .error(res.status, data.message) } } </ script >

⚠️ In the case of .svelte file, Query/OptionalQuery type must not contain any reference types.

This is because due to typescript restrictions, types exported from .svelte files cannot be imported in src/node_modules/$path.ts . If you want to import types from other files, please use import types with absolute paths.

src/node_modules/types/users.ts

export type UserId = number

src/routes/blog/[slug].json.ts

import posts from "./_posts.js" export type Query = { id: import ( "types/users" ).UserId } const lookup = new Map() posts.forEach( post => { lookup.set(post.slug, JSON .stringify(post)) })

Generate static files path - Sapper

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:sapper" : "sapper dev" , "dev:path" : "pathpida --enableStatic --watch" , "build" : "pathpida --enableStatic && sapper build --legacy" , "export" : "pathpida --enableStatic && sapper export --legacy" } }

src/routes/index .svelte static/logo- 512 .png src/node_modules/ $path .ts

src/routes/index.svelte

< script > import { staticPath } from "$path" </ script > < figure > < img alt = "Logo" src = "{staticPath.logo_512_png}" /> </ figure >

License

pathpida is licensed under a MIT License.