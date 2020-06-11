A JavaScript function for producing color sets. Used to build Lyft's color system (Spectrum) and power ColorBox.

Background

Install

npm i @ k - vyn / coloralgorithm

Usage

CommonJS

const color = require ( "@k-vyn/coloralgorithm" ); color.generate(props, options?);

ES6

import color from "@k-vyn/coloralgorithm" ; color.generate(props, options?);

Props

These must be pass to the function.

interface Props { steps: number ; hue: { start: number ; end: number ; curve: Curve; }; saturation: { start: number ; end: number ; curve: Curve; rate: number ; }; brightness: { start: number ; end: number ; curve: Curve; }; }

Curves

Hue, Saturation, and Luminosity all allow you to specify a curve. The curve manipulates the progression of the steps.

Default curve

These are easing curves that come bundled in. You can see the different progressions on easing.net.

easeIn easeOut easeInOut easeInSine easeOutSine easeInOutSine easeInQuad easeOutQuad easeInOutQuad easeInCubic easeOutCubic easeInOutCubic easeInQuart easeOutQuart easeInOutQuart easeInQuint easeOutQuint easeInOutQuint easeInExpo easeOutExpo easeInOutExpo easeInCirc easeOutCirc easeInOutCirc easeInBack easeOutBack easeInOutBack linear linear linear

{ saturation : { start : 0 , end : 1 , curve : "easeInSine" , }, }

Custom curve

Additionially, a custom curve can be provided. Custom curves are numbered arrays with four 0-1 values. [x1, y1, x2, y2] .

{ saturation : { start : 0 , end : 1 , curve :[ 0.12 , 0 , 0.39 , 0 ], }, }

Options

Configurable options

interface Options { minorSteps?: number []; lockHex?: string ; provideInverted?: boolean ; lockHexInverted?: string ; rotation?: "clockwise" | "counterclockwise" | "cw" | "ccw" ; name?: string ; }

Minor Steps

Provides an additional step in between two steps.

Major steps are whole numbers 0, 1, 2, 3, . Minor steps are decimal numbers .5, 1.5, 2.75 .

Note: Always keep minor steps sorted least-to-greatest.

Examples

{ minorStep :[ 0 ], }

{ minorStep :[ 0 , .5 ], }

{ minorStep :[ 5 , 6 ], }

Lock Hex

Alters result to provide a hex value as a return value. It works by identifying the closest color in the result by Euclidian distance, and the eases all colors around the hex proportionally.

{ lockHex : '#999`, } // returns colors - ...#999...

Provide Inverted

Provides an additional color set that is inverted. Inversion is provided across Hue, Saturation, and Brightness. Each axis will flip start/end values. It will also reverse the curve, so an EaseIn will become an EaseOut .

Example

{ provideInverted : true , }

Examples

See Lock Hex. This will lock a hex in the inverted set.

Rotation

This can alter the rotation of the progression of hues. Default rotation will progress hues 0 through 359 and repeat. By setting it progress counterclockwise , you'll reverse the progression order.

Examples

{ hue : { start : 10 end : 350 ... }, { rotation : 'clockwise' , }

{ hue : { start : 10 end : 350 ... }, { rotation : 'counterclockwise' , }

Name

This is simply time saver. It returns the name in the result. Nothing else.

{ name : 'red' , }

Result

The function returns the generated palette as an array of color objects:

type Result = ColorSet[]; type ColorSet = Color[]; type Color = { label: number ; hue: number ; saturation: number ; brightness: number ; isMajor: boolean ; isLocked: boolean ; hex: string ; hsl: number []; hsv: number []; lab: number []; rgbString: string ; rgbArray: number []; rgbaString: string ; rgbaArray: number []; };

An example return looks something like this –

const result = [ { inverted: false , colors: [ { label: 0 hue: 10 saturation: 0.04 brightness: 1 isMajor: true isLocked: false hex: "#fff7f5" hsl: [ 10.000000000000057 , 1 , 0.98 , 1 ] hsv: [ 10.000000000000085 , 0.04000000000000007 , 1 ] lab: [ 97.65498027125287 , 2.5409203669395364 , 1.8232127862283898 ] rgbString: "255,247,245" rgbArray: [ 255 , 247 , 245 ] rgbaString: "255,247,245,1" rgbaArray: [ 255 , 247 , 245 , 1 ] } ... ] }, { inverted: true , colors: ( 13 ) [ {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…} ], } ]

Development

This package is built using Rollup, and this package is written in TypeScript and converted to CommonJS using a rollup typescript plugin.