This is a Node.JS Loader hook for Node.JS 13.9 or newer that transpiles TypeScript files into JavaScript using the
getFormat,
resolve, and
transformSource hooks.
For Node.JS use
npm install @k-foss/ts-esnode@latest
You should already have
"type": "module" in your
package.json
Install
@k-foss/ts-esnode
Create a
dev script in
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "node --loader @k-foss/ts-esnode --experimental-specifier-resolution=node ./src/index.ts",
}
}
Now when you run
npm run dev then you should be running your TypeScript source without having to transpile it while still retaining Node.JS ESModule & ESNext module mode.
Follow these steps to open this project in a container:
If this is your first time using a development container, please follow the getting started steps.
To use this repository, you can either open the repository in an isolated Docker volume:
K-FOSS/TS-ESNode
Or open a locally cloned copy of the code:
Clone this repository to your local filesystem.
git clone https://github.com/K-FOSS/TS-ESNode.git
Open the project folder in Visual Studio Code.
code ./TS-ESNode
Reopen in Container
Or manually reopen
Worker Threads to avoid the TypeScript compiling affecting main thread.
Performance improvements. (Better file/import finding.)
MUST HAVE NODE.JS v13.9 or newer
To try this out, clone repo
Install NPM modules
npm install
Run all tests under
./Testing/Tests/
npm test
All tests are run on all commits and PRs.
This project currently uses Prettier for code styling and automatic formatting. Prettier is run on every commit and pull request.
Run Prettier
npm run prettier
This project currently uses ESLint for code linting. ESLint is run on every commits and pull request.
Run ESLint
npm run lint
Dependency Management for TS-ESNode is handled by automated pull requests created by Dependabot. When new released of development Dependencies are released Dependabot automatically creates a pull request for upgrading to the new version. If the created pull request passes the GitHub Actions testing, prettier/styling, and linting I will merge the pull request.
@K-FOSS/TS-ESNode uses semantic-release to intelligently automate the creation of a changelog, automatic package publish to NPM, along with creating a GitHub release and tag.
Semantic-Release is currently configured to analyze commits with the Conventional Commits preset to determine if and how the package version should be incremented and if a release should be published, which is why it is important to mantain the Conventional Commits spec for all commits.