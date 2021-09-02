openbase logo
@jxa/types

by JXA-userland
1.3.4 (see all)

JavaScript for Automation(JXA) packages for TypeScript/Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

621

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JXA Build Status

JavaScript for Automation(JXA) packages.

auto complete example

Features

Packages

Example

If you want to improve your editor for JXA, use @jxa/global-type. You can just import @jxa/global-type and you can introduce typing and auto complete for JXA.

📝 Your editor should support TypeScript. For more details, see TypeScript Editor Support

// Your .ts file require @jxa/global-type
import "@jxa/global-type";

// your JXA application
const userName = Application("System Events").currentUser().name();

If you want to run JXA from Node.js, use @jxa/run.

import "@jxa/global-type";
import { run } from "@jxa/run";
export const currentUserName = () => {
    // This callback function is run as JXA
    return run(() => {
        const sys = Application("System Events");
        return sys.currentUser().name();
    });
};

// Main code is Node.js
export const example = async () => {
    const userName = await currentUserName();
    return `User: ${userName}`;
};

For more details, see example/.

Contributing

Issue and PR is always welcome!

For more details, see CONTRIBUTING guide.

