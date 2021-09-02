JXA

JavaScript for Automation(JXA) packages.

Features

Integration JXA with TypeScript

Run JXA from Node.js See @jxa/run and @jxa/repl

Support Auto complete for editor/IDE via TypeScript definition file( .d.ts ) See @jxa/types and @jxa/global-type

)

Packages

Example

If you want to improve your editor for JXA, use @jxa/global-type. You can just import @jxa/global-type and you can introduce typing and auto complete for JXA.

📝 Your editor should support TypeScript. For more details, see TypeScript Editor Support

import "@jxa/global-type" ; const userName = Application( "System Events" ).currentUser().name();

If you want to run JXA from Node.js, use @jxa/run.

import "@jxa/global-type" ; import { run } from "@jxa/run" ; export const currentUserName = () => { return run( () => { const sys = Application( "System Events" ); return sys.currentUser().name(); }); }; export const example = async () => { const userName = await currentUserName(); return `User: ${userName} ` ; };

For more details, see example/.

Contributing

