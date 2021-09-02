JavaScript for Automation(JXA) packages.
.d.ts)
If you want to improve your editor for JXA, use @jxa/global-type.
You can just import
@jxa/global-type and you can introduce typing and auto complete for JXA.
📝 Your editor should support TypeScript. For more details, see TypeScript Editor Support
// Your .ts file require @jxa/global-type
import "@jxa/global-type";
// your JXA application
const userName = Application("System Events").currentUser().name();
If you want to run JXA from Node.js, use @jxa/run.
import "@jxa/global-type";
import { run } from "@jxa/run";
export const currentUserName = () => {
// This callback function is run as JXA
return run(() => {
const sys = Application("System Events");
return sys.currentUser().name();
});
};
// Main code is Node.js
export const example = async () => {
const userName = await currentUserName();
return `User: ${userName}`;
};
For more details, see example/.
Issue and PR is always welcome!
For more details, see CONTRIBUTING guide.