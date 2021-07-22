openbase logo
@jwdotjs/videoshow
@jwdotjs/videoshow

by Tom
0.1.13 (see all)

Simple node.js utility to create video slideshows from images with optional audio and visual effects using ffmpeg

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

702

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

videoshow Build Status Code Climate NPM

Simple utility for node/io.js to create straightforward video slideshows based on images using ffmpeg, with additional features such as audio, subtitles and fade in/out transitions between slides.

To getting started you can take a look to the examples, programmatic API and command-line interface

videoshow is used in production rendering thousands of videos per month.

Click on the image to see an example video generated by videoshow:

Requirements

  • ffmpeg with additional compilation flags --enable-libass --enable-libmp3lame

You can download static builds of ffmpeg from here.

If you want to use videoshow in Heroku, you could use the ffmpeg2 buildpack

Installation

npm install videoshow

For command-line usage, install it as global package:

npm install -g videoshow

Usage

NOTE: images must all have the same dimensions.

Below you have an example script generating a video based on images and audio.

Take a look to the programmatic API and examples for more usage details.

var videoshow = require('videoshow')

var images = [
  'step1.jpg',
  'step2.jpg',
  'step3.jpg',
  'step4.jpg'
]

var videoOptions = {
  fps: 25,
  loop: 5, // seconds
  transition: true,
  transitionDuration: 1, // seconds
  videoBitrate: 1024,
  videoCodec: 'libx264',
  size: '640x?',
  audioBitrate: '128k',
  audioChannels: 2,
  format: 'mp4',
  pixelFormat: 'yuv420p'
}

videoshow(images, videoOptions)
  .audio('song.mp3')
  .save('video.mp4')
  .on('start', function (command) {
    console.log('ffmpeg process started:', command)
  })
  .on('error', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
    console.error('Error:', err)
    console.error('ffmpeg stderr:', stderr)
  })
  .on('end', function (output) {
    console.error('Video created in:', output)
  })

Command-line interface

$ videoshow --help

Create video slideshow easily from images
Usage: bin/videoshow [options]

Options:
  --help, -h       Show help
  --config, -c     File path to JSON config file [required]
  --audio, -a      Optional audio file path
  --subtitles, -s  Path to .srt subtitles file
  --input, -i      Add additional input to video
  --output, -o     Output video file path
  --size, -x       Video size resolution
  --logo, -l       Path to logo image
  --debug, -d      Enable debug mode in error case

Examples:
  bin/videoshow -c config.json video.mp4
  bin/videoshow -c config.json --audio song.mp3 video.mp4
  bin/videoshow -c config.json --audio song.mp3 --logo logo.png video.mp4

Example config.json file:

{
  "output": "video.mp4",
  "options": {
    "fps": 25,
    "loop": 5,
    "transition": true,
    "transitionDuration": 1,
    "videoBitrate": 1024,
    "videoCodec": "libx264",
    "size": "640x?",
    "audioBitrate": "128k",
    "audioChannels": 2,
    "format": "mp4",
    "subtitleStyles": {
      "Fontname": "Verdana",
      "Fontsize": "26",
      "PrimaryColour": "11861244",
      "SecondaryColour": "11861244",
      "TertiaryColour": "11861244",
      "BackColour": "-2147483640",
      "Bold": "2",
      "Italic": "0",
      "BorderStyle": "2",
      "Outline": "2",
      "Shadow": "3",
      "Alignment": "1",
      "MarginL": "40",
      "MarginR": "60",
      "MarginV": "40"
    }
  },
  "images": [
    "./test/fixtures/step_1.png",
    "./test/fixtures/step_2.png",
    "./test/fixtures/step_3.png",
    "./test/fixtures/step_4.png",
    "./test/fixtures/step_5.png"
  ]
}

API

videoshow(images, [ options ])

Return: Videoshow

Videoshow constructor. You should pass an array<string> or array<object> or array<ReadableStream> with the desired images, and optionally passing the video render options object per each image.

Image formats supported are: jpg, png or bmp.

videoshow([ 'image1.jpg', 'image2.jpg', 'image3.jpg'])
  .save('video.mp4')
  .on('error', function () {})
  .on('end', function () {})

images param could be a collection as well:

videoshow([{
    path: 'image1.jpg',
    caption: 'Hello world as video subtitle'
  }, {
    path: 'image2.jpg',
    caption: 'This is a sample subtitle',
    loop: 10 // long caption
  }])
  .save('video.mp4')
  .on('error', function () {})
  .on('end', function () {})

Video options

You can define as option any method name allowed by fluent-ffmpeg

Default options are:

{
  fps: 25,
  loop: 5, // seconds
  transition: true,
  transitionDuration: 1,
  captionDelay: 1000,
  useSubRipSubtitles: false,
  subtitleStyle: null,
  videoBitrate: 1024,
  videoCodec: 'libx264',
  size: '640x?',
  audioBitrate: '128k',
  audioChannels: 2,
  format: 'mp4'
}

Options details:

  • captionDelay number - Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to 1000
  • useSubRipSubtitles boolean - Use SubRip subtitles format. It uses by default SSA/ASS. Default false
  • subtitleStyle object - SSA/ASS subtitles style. See substation.js and fixture file for allowed params

Image options

  • path string - File path to image
  • loop number - Image slide duration in seconds. Default to 5
  • transition boolean - Enable fade in/out transition for the current image
  • transitionDuration number - Fade in/out transition duration in seconds. Default to 1
  • transitionColor string - Fade in/out transition background color. Default to black. See supported colors
  • filters array<string|object> - Add custom ffmpeg video filters to the image slide.
  • disableFadeOut boolean - If transition is enable, disable the fade out. Default false
  • disableFadeIn boolean - If transition is enable, disable the fade in. Default false
  • caption string - Caption text as subtitle. It allows a limited set of HTML tags. See Subrip
  • captionDelay number - Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to 1000
  • captionStart number - Miliseconds to start the caption. Default to 1000
  • captionEnd number - Miliseconds to remove the caption. Default to loop - 1000
  • logo string - Path to logo image. See logo() method

videoshow#image(image)

Push an image to the video. You can pass an string as path to the image, or a plain object with image options

videoshow#audio(path [, params ])

Define the audio file path to use. It supports multiple formats and codecs such as acc, mp3 or ogg

Supported params:

  • delay number - Delay audio start in seconds. Default to 0 seconds
  • fade boolean - Enable audio fade in/out effect. Default true

videoshow#logo(path [, params ])

Add a custom image as logo in the left-upper corner by default. You can customize the position by x/y axis. It must be a png or jpeg image

Supported params:

  • start number - Video second to show the logo. Default 5 seconds
  • end number - Video second to remove the logo. Default totalLength - 5 seconds
  • xAxis number - Logo x axis position. Default 10
  • yAxis number - Logo y axis position. Default 10

videoshow#subtitles(path)

Define the SubRip subtitles or SubStation Alpha (SSA/ASS) file path to load. It should be a .str or .ass file respectively

See fixtures for examples

videoshow#save(path)

Return: EventEmitter Alias: render

Render and write in disk the resultant video in the given path

Supported events for subscription:

  • start cmd - Fired when ffmpeg process started
  • error error, stdout, stderr - Fired when transcoding error happens
  • progress data - Fired with transcoding progress information
  • codecData codec - Fired when input codec data is available
  • end videoPath - Fired when the process finish successfully

For more information, see the ffmpeg docs

videoshow#input(input)

Add input file to video. By default you don't need to call this method

videoshow#filter(filter)

Add a custom video filter to the video. See the docs

videoshow#complexFilter(filter)

Add a custom complex filter to the video. See the docs

videoshow#loop(seconds)

Default image loop time in seconds. Default to 5

videoshow#size(resolution)

Video size resolution. Default to 640x?. See the docs

videoshow#aspect(aspect)

Video aspect ration. Default autocalculated from video size param. See the docs

videoshow#options(options)

Alias: flags

Add a set of video output options as command-line flag. options argument should be an array. See the docs

videoshow#option(argument)

Alias: flag

Add a custom output option as command-line flag to pass to ffmpeg

videoshow#options(arguments)

Alias: flags

Add multiple output options as command-line flags to pass to ffmpeg. The argument must be an array

videoshow.VERSION

Type: string

Current package semantic version

videoshow.ffmpeg

Type: function

fluent-ffmpeg API constructor

License

MIT © Tomas Aparicio

