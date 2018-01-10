= Mach
Mach is a remake of make, striving to keep the good parts.
== Design goals
For the language, we have chosen ClojureScript because it is clean, consistent, expressive and powerful. Machfiles as data, using the EDN format.
Mach sits on the extensive nodejs eco-system. If you need to do anything remotely complex, feel free to pick from the quarter-million-plus modules available to you.
== Status
Mach is in alpha status. You are encouraged to use it if you are prepared to accept some changes if you upgrade.
== Installing Mach
Install Mach with NPM like this
.... $ sudo npm install -g @juxt/mach ....
Mach ships with https://github.com/anmonteiro/lumo[Lumo] 1.7.0.
== Getting started
Create a simple project and add a Machfile.edn file. The Machfile is a simple map, modelled in a similar fashion to the original Makefile, with targets as keys and dependencies/actions as values.
Your very first Machfile.edn might look like this:
{ hallo (println "Guten Tag, Welt!")
You can invoke Mach with the following:
.... $ mach hallo ....
to get the following output:
.... Guten Tag, Welt! ....
== Try it out
Clone the mach project.
.... $ git clone https://github.com/juxt/mach $ cd mach/examples/app ....
Try the following:
.... $ mach target ....
This creates a directory called
target.
Try again.
.... $ mach target ....
Since
target already exists, you should get the following output:
.... Nothing to do! ....
Now try this:
.... $ mach css ....
If you have the SASS compiler installed,
sassc, this will compile the
sass files in
sass to
target/app.css.
== Targets
Machfile entries have target names (the keys) and targets (actions or maps which describe when and how to build the target).
If you use a map, you can put anything you like in this map, but a few of these keys are special and are described below. Try to avoid using lowercase non-namespaced symbols, since these are reserved by Mach and some of these are discussed below.
=== depends
The
depends entry contains a list of targets that must be updated (if
stale) prior to this target being considered for update.
{jar {description "A jar file containing Java classes and CSS"
depends [classes css]}}
A
depends is simply a sequence of targets to check.
=== product
The product of a target is the file (or files) that it produces. If you
declare this with the special symbol
product it will assist the
'auto-clean' feature of Mach.
=== novelty
Deciding whether a target is stale (requiring a re-build) or fresh (no re-build is necessary) might be a simple procedure or a complex computation. Regardless, Mach asks you to provide a predicate, written in ClojureScript to determine whether or not a target is stale.
Mach provides a built-in predicate to determine if any files in a given directory have been modified with respect to a given file.
The signature of this function is:
The first argument is the file with which all files in the second argument (directory) are compared against. If any file in the directory has been modified more recently than the file in the first argument, the predicate returns true.
For example:
It is also possible to express this target like this:
{css {target "target/app.css"
novelty (mach.core/modified-since target "sass")}}
This illustrates that symbols in ClojureScript expressions are resolved with respect to the given map, which defines the scope for all expressions. This allows you to surface key values as declarations, accessible from within local ClojureScript expressions and also exposed to other tools. These values are also accessible by other targets, via references (see below).
=== update!
If novelty is detected, a target is updated by calling the
update!
function. The terminology here is intended to align with our
https://github.com/juxt/skip[skip] project.
The
update! expression must do whatever is necessary to rebuild
(freshen) the target.
{css {target "target/app.css" novelty (mach.core/modified-since target #ref [sass dir])
update! (apply mach.core/sh (concat ["sassc"] novelty [">" target]))}}
In the
update! expression can be side-effecting (and should be!).
Often, an
update! expression will reference the value of
novelty to
reduce work.
=== produce
As an alternative to
update!, a target can declare a
produce entry.
This should produce output that is normally written to the
product
file.
== Verbs
A target can optionally be called with a verb.
For example:
.... mach pdf:clean ....
=== clean
This calls the
clean verb, which removes any
files created by the target (declared in
product).
=== update
This calls the
update! (or
produce) expressions, regardless of
whether the target if fresh or not. No dependencies are called.
For targets that have a
produce, this is called and output is sent to
the console instead of the
product.
=== Implicit clean
Since derived files are declared with
product, Mach is able to
automatically determine how to clean a target. Therefore, you don't need
to specify a special rule, conventionally called
clean, to clean up
derived files.
== Additional Features
=== Calling out to the shell
One of the best design decisions in the original Make tool was to
integrate closely with the Unix shell. There are countless operations
that are accessible via the shell, and Mach strives to encourage this
usage via its custom EDN tag literal
#$.
clojure {hello-internal (println "Hello World!") hello-external #$ ["echo Hello!"]}
The
#$ tag literal is a short-cut to the built-in Mach function
mach.core/sh.
=== References
Make makes heavy use of variables, in the spirit of DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself). Often, this leads to obfuscation, variables are defined in terms of other variables, and so on.
Mach achieves DRY without endless indirection by using references (the
same way https://github.com/juxt/aero[Aero] does it) - key values can be
declared in a target and referenced from other parts of the Machfile,
via the
#ref tag literal.
{ src {dir "src"} classes {update! (compile #ref [src dir])}
The
#ref tag must be followed by a vector of symbols which target the
required value.
=== Using ClojureScript dependencies
You can use other ClojureScript libraries in your Machfile, for example
{ mach/dependencies [[aero "1.1.2"]] print-config (println (aero.core/read-config "config.edn" {}))
The
dependencies directive uses https://github.com/boot-clj/boot[Boot] to
fetch Maven dependencies and to inject these dependencies directly
onto the Lumo/Mach classpath. Note, Boot is only invoked when the
declared dependencies vector has changed.
For this to work therefore you must have Boot installed (version 2.7.1 or above), and at least https://github.com/anmonteiro/lumo[Lumo] 1.3.0.
Note that Mach auto-requires namespaces, so in this example we do not
need
(require 'aero.core).
=== Add to the Lumo/Mach classpath
You can add artbitrary directories and files to the Mach/Lumo classpath using the
cp literal, for example:
{ add-cp #cp "some-dir-containing-cljs"
=== Mach Extensions
Mach extensions allow us to create reusable tasks, using the
mach/import directive. For example:
{ mach/import [["https://raw.githubusercontent.com/juxt/mach/master/extensions/aws.mach.edn" {profile "some-profile"}]]
Importing the AWS extension as above adds to Mach AWS utility targets such as 'ips' which lists the IPs of running EC2 instances. To execute this imported task, simply:
mach ips.
For more examples of extensions, checkout the link:extensions/aws.mach.edn[AWS extension] for AWS utility tasks.
==== Aliasing Extensions
{ mach/import [["https://raw.githubusercontent.com/juxt/mach/master/extensions/aws.mach.edn" {profile "some-profile"} :as aws]]
The above will import all tasks under the namespace aws. From the command line you would now execute
mach aws/ips.
You can also rename tasks when importing:
{ mach/import [["https://raw.githubusercontent.com/juxt/mach/master/extensions/aws.mach.edn" {profile "some-profile"} :rename ips ips2]]
From the command line you would now execute
mach ips2.
==== Using local extension files
{ mach/import [[foo {}]]
In this case Mach will search this current directory - and also parent directories - for an extension file called foo.mach.edn. Once the extensions file is found Mach will load the extension targets.
refer and
rename can also be used to change the namespace/symbol of the imported target respectively.
Furthermore, any symbols in the target extension can be rewritten based on the supplied map of args. For example if the bar target was coded as such:
== Acknowledgements
Mach is built on https://github.com/anmonteiro/lumo[lumo] by António Nuno Monteiro.
== Sprichst Du Deutsch?
Since you ask, the name is from the German verb, machen (to do, to make), used in the imperative. Mach is as much about 'doing' as 'making', which the German verb captures well.
== Influences
Mach is influenced by Make, particularly GNU Make, which has survived the test of time (but not without baggage).
I also looked at Jake, which is a worthy re-implementation of Make, sticking close to the original. Also, https://ninja-build.org/[Ninja] and http://gittup.org/tup/make_vs_tup.html[Tup].
Paul deGrandis https://github.com/juxt/mach/issues/3[suggested] it was a good idea to look at https://swtch.com/plan9port/man/man1/mk.html[Mk], which has influenced the verbs and 'auto-clean' features.
== Road map
The goal of Mach is to create something that is capable of building
complex systems as well as running them. One option is to use Mach to
generate a classpath from a project.clj (
lein classpath) and use that
to run Clojure applications with java directly, avoiding the use of lein
and its associated memory costs. It might also be possible to make more
judicious use of AOT to speed things are further - by utilising
file-system dates, it is possible to detect staleness and fix it when
necessary - say if a project.clj is determined to be newer then the
classpath can be regenerated.
== Development
To test locally set
$MACH_HOME to the directory containing your local copy of
this directory. If you're in it, you can do this:
If you have a globally installed mach, it will run the one in this directory whilst that environment variable is set.
If you have modified the
bin/mach file, you will need to call it directly, as
well as setting
$MACH_HOME