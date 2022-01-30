Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
Fast: Yarn caches every package it has downloaded, so it never needs to download the same package again. It also does almost everything concurrently to maximize resource utilization. This means even faster installs.
Reliable: Using a detailed but concise lockfile format and a deterministic algorithm for install operations, Yarn is able to guarantee that any installation that works on one system will work exactly the same on another system.
Secure: Yarn uses checksums to verify the integrity of every installed package before its code is executed.
Read the Installation Guide on our website for detailed instructions on how to install Yarn.
Read the Usage Guide on our website for detailed instructions on how to use Yarn.
The 1.x codebase is fairly old and will only accept security fixes. For new features or bugfixes, please see our new repository and its contribution guide.
Yarn wouldn't exist if it wasn't for excellent prior art. Yarn has been inspired by the following projects:
Thanks to Sam Holmes for donating the npm package name!