A web component that renders YouTube embeds faster. The ShadowDom web component version of Paul's lite-youtube-embed.
videotitle attribute
videoplay to have a properly locale based label
start attribute to start at a particular place in a video
autoload to use Intersection Observer to load the iframe when scrolled into view.
nocookie attr for use with use youtube-nocookie.com as iframe embed uri
playlistid for playlist loading interface support
loading=lazy to image placeholder for more perf with
posterloading attr if you'd like to use eager
This web component is built with ES modules in mind and is available on NPM:
Install code-block:
npm i @justinribeiro/lite-youtube
# or
yarn add @justinribeiro/lite-youtube
After install, import into your project:
import '@justinribeiro/lite-youtube';
If you want the paste-and-go version, you can simply load it via CDN:
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@justinribeiro/lite-youtube@1.3.1/lite-youtube.js"></script>
<lite-youtube videoid="guJLfqTFfIw"></lite-youtube>
<lite-youtube
videoid="guJLfqTFfIw"
videotitle="This is a video title"
></lite-youtube>
<lite-youtube
videoid="guJLfqTFfIw"
videoplay="Mirar"
videotitle="Mis hijos se burlan de mi español"
>
</lite-youtube>
Height and Width are responsive in the component.
<style>
.styleIt {
width: 400px;
margin: auto;
}
</style>
<div class="styleIt">
<lite-youtube videoid="guJLfqTFfIw"></lite-youtube>
</div>
<!-- Start at 5 seconds -->
<lite-youtube videoid="guJLfqTFfIw" videoStartAt="5"></lite-youtube>
Uses Intersection Observer if available to automatically load the YouTube iframe when scrolled into view.
<lite-youtube videoid="guJLfqTFfIw" autoload> </lite-youtube>
Use any YouTube Embedded Players and Player Parameters you like
<lite-youtube videoid="guJLfqTFfIw" params="controls=0&enablejsapi=1">
</lite-youtube>
The web component allows certain attributes to be give a little additional flexibility.
|Name
|Description
|Default
videoid
|The YouTube videoid
|``
playlistid
|The YouTube playlistid; requires a videoid for thumbnail
|``
videotitle
|The title of the video
Video
videoplay
|The title of the play button (for translation)
Play
videoStartAt
|Set the point at which the video should start, in seconds
0
posterquality
|Set thumbnail poster quality (maxresdefault, sddefault, mqdefault, hqdefault)
hqdefault
posterloading
|Set img lazy load attr
loading for poster image
lazy
nocookie
|Use youtube-nocookie.com as iframe embed uri
false
autoload
|Use Intersection Observer to load iframe when scrolled into view
false
params
|Set YouTube query parameters
|``
The web component fires events to give the ability understand important lifecycle.
|Event Name
|Description
|Returns
liteYoutubeIframeLoaded
|When the iframe is loaded, allowing us of JS API
detail: { videoId: this.videoId }