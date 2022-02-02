A web component that renders YouTube embeds faster. The ShadowDom web component version of Paul's lite-youtube-embed.

Features

No dependencies; it's just a vanilla web component.

It's fast yo.

It's Shadow Dom encapsulated!

It's responsive 16:9

It's accessible via keyboard and will set ARIA via the videotitle attribute

attribute It's locale ready; you can set the videoplay to have a properly locale based label

to have a properly locale based label Set the start attribute to start at a particular place in a video

attribute to start at a particular place in a video You can set autoload to use Intersection Observer to load the iframe when scrolled into view.

to use Intersection Observer to load the iframe when scrolled into view. Loads placeholder image as WebP with a Jpeg fallback

new in v1.1: Adds nocookie attr for use with use youtube-nocookie.com as iframe embed uri

attr for use with use youtube-nocookie.com as iframe embed uri new in v1.2: Adds playlistid for playlist loading interface support

for playlist loading interface support new in v1.3: Adds loading=lazy to image placeholder for more perf with posterloading attr if you'd like to use eager

Install

This web component is built with ES modules in mind and is available on NPM:

Install code-block:

npm i @justinribeiro/lite-youtube yarn add @justinribeiro/lite-youtube

After install, import into your project:

import '@justinribeiro/lite-youtube' ;

Install with CDN

If you want the paste-and-go version, you can simply load it via CDN:

< script type = "module" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@justinribeiro/lite-youtube@1.3.1/lite-youtube.js" > </ script >

Basic Usage

< lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" > </ lite-youtube >

Add Video Title

< lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" videotitle = "This is a video title" > </ lite-youtube >

Change "Play" for Locale

< lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" videoplay = "Mirar" videotitle = "Mis hijos se burlan de mi español" > </ lite-youtube >

Style It

Height and Width are responsive in the component.

< style > .styleIt { width : 400px ; margin : auto; } </ style > < div class = "styleIt" > < lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" > </ lite-youtube > </ div >

Set a video start time

< lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" videoStartAt = "5" > </ lite-youtube >

AutoLoad with IntersectionObserver

Uses Intersection Observer if available to automatically load the YouTube iframe when scrolled into view.

< lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" autoload > </ lite-youtube >

YouTube QueryParams

Use any YouTube Embedded Players and Player Parameters you like

< lite-youtube videoid = "guJLfqTFfIw" params = "controls=0&enablejsapi=1" > </ lite-youtube >

Attributes

The web component allows certain attributes to be give a little additional flexibility.

Name Description Default videoid The YouTube videoid `` playlistid The YouTube playlistid; requires a videoid for thumbnail `` videotitle The title of the video Video videoplay The title of the play button (for translation) Play videoStartAt Set the point at which the video should start, in seconds 0 posterquality Set thumbnail poster quality (maxresdefault, sddefault, mqdefault, hqdefault) hqdefault posterloading Set img lazy load attr loading for poster image lazy nocookie Use youtube-nocookie.com as iframe embed uri false autoload Use Intersection Observer to load iframe when scrolled into view false params Set YouTube query parameters ``

Events

The web component fires events to give the ability understand important lifecycle.