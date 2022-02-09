This is a simple utility for tracking SLOs of GitHub repositories.
Make sure you have node.js 8+ installed. Then do this:
$ npm install -g @justinbeckwith/sloth
You need to go create a personal access token in GitHub. Take this token, and save it as an environment variable named
SLOTH_GITHUB_TOKEN.
$ sloth
Alternatively, you can just set it every time before running the tool:
$ SLOTH_GITHUB_TOKEN=****** sloth
You can also get output in CSV format! Just pass the
--csv flag:
$ sloth --csv
That's it 🎉 Enjoy!