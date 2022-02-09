openbase logo
@justinbeckwith/sloth

by googleapis
6.6.0 (see all)

This is a simple utility for tracking SLOs of GitHub repositories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

85

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sloth

This is a simple utility for tracking SLOs of GitHub repositories.

sloth

Installation

Make sure you have node.js 8+ installed. Then do this:

$ npm install -g @justinbeckwith/sloth

Usage

You need to go create a personal access token in GitHub. Take this token, and save it as an environment variable named SLOTH_GITHUB_TOKEN.

$ sloth

Alternatively, you can just set it every time before running the tool:

$ SLOTH_GITHUB_TOKEN=****** sloth

CSV

You can also get output in CSV format! Just pass the --csv flag:

$ sloth --csv

That's it 🎉 Enjoy!

