sloth

This is a simple utility for tracking SLOs of GitHub repositories.

Installation

Make sure you have node.js 8+ installed. Then do this:

$ npm install -g @justinbeckwith/sloth

Usage

You need to go create a personal access token in GitHub. Take this token, and save it as an environment variable named SLOTH_GITHUB_TOKEN .

$ sloth

Alternatively, you can just set it every time before running the tool:

$ SLOTH_GITHUB_TOKEN=****** sloth

CSV

You can also get output in CSV format! Just pass the --csv flag:

$ sloth --csv

That's it 🎉 Enjoy!