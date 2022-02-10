fozzie Base Front-End Library for Just Eat Global Platform. Designed to be reusable across any site that want to share those base styles.

Usage

The easiest way to use fozzie modules in your Sass setup is to use Eyeglass.

If you are using the fozzie gulp build tasks, then Eyeglass is automatically setup ready to use. If not, you can use it in one of the following ways:

Install the fozzie module using NPM or Yarn: yarn add @justeat/fozzie Then within your Sass files, you will need to import this module. @ import 'fozzie' ;