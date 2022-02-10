Base Front-End Library for Just Eat Global Platform. Designed to be reusable across any site that want to share those base styles.
If you are using the fozzie gulp build tasks, then Eyeglass is automatically setup ready to use. If not, you can use it in one of the following ways:
Install the fozzie module using NPM or Yarn:
yarn add @justeat/fozzie
Then within your Sass files, you will need to import this module.
@import 'fozzie';
You can then use the base styles that
fozzie has available in this module (and that will be documented shortly).