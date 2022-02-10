openbase logo
@justeat/fozzie

by justeat

Web UI Base Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

534

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fozzie

Fozzie Bear

Base Front-End Library for Just Eat Global Platform. Designed to be reusable across any site that want to share those base styles.

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Total alerts

Usage

  1. The easiest way to use fozzie modules in your Sass setup is to use Eyeglass.

If you are using the fozzie gulp build tasks, then Eyeglass is automatically setup ready to use. If not, you can use it in one of the following ways:

  1. Install the fozzie module using NPM or Yarn:

    yarn add @justeat/fozzie

  2. Then within your Sass files, you will need to import this module.

    @import 'fozzie';

You can then use the base styles that fozzie has available in this module (and that will be documented shortly).

