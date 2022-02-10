This is a mono-repo. It contains several packages, all controlled from a top level
packages.json.
Each project has its own
package.json file containing package specific configuration, however don't run
yarn install from a package project; instead run it from the top level.
If you run
yarn install from a package then you may well get an unhelpful error like this:
Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, symlink '…\fozzie-components\packages\…' -> '…\fozzie-components\node_modules\@justeat\…'
If this happens, delete all the
node_modules folders throughout and then run
yarn install from the root directory again.
In some rare cases modules specified in the components own
package.json file can sometimes fail to resolve / install correctly. This can lead to errors like:
Example error: The following module could not be found, please run
yarn add @moduleName to install it.
There's two solutions you could try from the root of the project which may fix this:
It is recommended to run the following commands at the root of the monorepo in order to install dependencies and allow you to view components in isolation via Storybook.
We have created several optional mixin helpers in Fozzie. Here's an example of how to use it:
Note: Importing the optional mixin and using
@include in the
common.scss file of your component doesn't work if you have
module enabled on your SFC.
<style lang="scss" module>
@include pageBanner();
</style>
Unit / Integration / Contract
# Run Unit / Integration / Contract tests for all components
cd ./fozzie-components
yarn test
OR
# Run Unit / Integration / Contract tests for individual f-* packag
cd ./fozzie-components/packages/f-*
yarn test
Component Tests
# Run Component tests for all components
# Note: Ensure Storybook is not running when running the following commands
cd ./fozzie-components
yarn storybook:build
yarn storybook:serve-static
yarn test-component:chrome
OR
# Run Component tests for individual f-* package
# Note: Ensure Storybook is not running when running the following commands
cd ./fozzie-components
yarn storybook:build
yarn storybook:serve-static
# And in another window
cd ./fozzie-components/packages/f-*user-message*
yarn test-component:chrome
To run storybook first you must run the following at the the top level
yarn build to build the require packages for storybook to run.
Then run
yarn storybook:serve to start storybook, which will open on
localhost:8080.
If you wish to view a single component in Storybook during development, you can do this by opening the components
*.stories.js file in your IDE and running the
Storybook - Run Currently Open Story File task which can be found in the debug tab on the left. (This only works with VS Code).
This is particuarly useful as it prevents a bug where Storybook pulls in other components stylesheets (See here).
We use Husky to manage our git hooks.
When you make a commit, the following scripts will run as part of our pre-commit hook.
If you wish to skip this Husky hook, simply add the
--no-verify argument when making your commit.
For example:
git commit -m "Refactor f-button" --no-verify .
More information about how to contribute to this repo can be found in our Storybook Documentation section