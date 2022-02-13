openbase logo
@jupyterlite/javascript-kernel-extension

by jupyterlite
0.1.0-beta.0

Wasm powered Jupyter running in the browser 💡

Readme

JupyterLite

ci-badge lite-badge binder-badge docs-badge

JupyterLite is a JupyterLab distribution that runs entirely in the browser built from the ground-up using JupyterLab components and extensions.

⚡ Status ⚡

Although JupyterLite is currently being developed by core Jupyter developers, the project is still unofficial.

Not all the usual features available in JupyterLab and the Classic Notebook will work with JupyterLite, but many already do!

Don't hesitate to check out the documentation for more information and project updates.

✨ Try it in your browser ✨

JupyterLite works with both JupyterLab and RetroLab.

Try it with JupyterLab!Try it with RetroLab!
lab-screenshotretro-screenshot

🏗️ Build your own JupyterLite 🏗️

Install jupyterlite from PyPI, which comes with the CLI and a pre-built, empty site archive.

python -m pip install --pre jupyterlite

Use the jupyter lite CLI to build, check, or create a reproducible, remixable archive of your site, then publish your built site to any static host, such as GitHub Pages or ReadTheDocs.

jupyter litedescriptionextras
initbuild an empty site from the bundled app archive
buildadd your own notebooks, labextensions, and settingsjupyter_server for indexing content
servetry out your site locallytornado for snappier serving
checkcheck your site's metadatajsonschema for schema validation
archivecreate a single-file archive

Features

For more details, see the JupyterLite documentation.

Browser-based Interactive Computing

  • Python kernel backed by Pyodide running in a Web Worker
    • Initial support for interactive visualization libraries such as altair, bqplot, ipywidgets, matplotlib, and plotly
  • JavaScript and P5.js kernels running in an IFrame
  • View hosted example Notebooks and other files, then edit, save, and download from the browser's IndexDB (or localStorage)
  • Support for saving settings for JupyterLab/Lite core and federated extensions
  • Basic session and kernel management to have multiple kernels running at the same time
  • Support for Code Consoles

Ease of Deployment

  • Served via well-cacheable, static HTTP(S), locally or on most static web hosts
  • Embeddable within larger applications
  • Requires no dedicated application server much less a container orchestrator
  • Fine-grained configurability of page settings, including reuse of federated extensions

Showcase

Jupyter Interactive Widgets

widgets

JupyterLab Mimerender Extensions

image

Matplotlib Figures

image

Altair

altair

Plotly

plotly

Development install

See the contributing guide for a development installation.

JupyterLite is a reboot of several attempts at making a full static Jupyter distribution that runs in the browser, without having to start the Python Jupyter Server on the host machine.

The goal is to provide a lightweight computing environment accessible in a matter of seconds with a single click, in a web browser and without having to install anything.

This project is a collection of packages that can be remixed together in variety of ways to create new applications and distributions. Most of the packages in this repo focus on providing server-like components that run in the browser (to manage kernels, files and settings), so existing JupyterLab extensions and plugins can be reused out of the box.

See also:

  • p5-notebook: A minimal Jupyter Notebook UI for p5.js kernels running in the browser
  • jyve: Jupyter Kernels, right inside JupyterLab
  • Starboard Notebook: In-browser literal notebooks
  • Basthon: A Jupyter notebook implementation using Pyodide

