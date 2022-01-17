Jupyter Renderers

This is a monorepo that consists of JupyterLab mimerender extensions for common file and MIME types.

Packages

Looking for plotly-extension?

@jupyterlab/plotly-extension is being deprecated. Please use the Plotly-supported jupyterlab-plotly. See the plotly.py README for more info.

Install

With JupyterLab 3.0, it is possible to install the prebuilt extensions with pip :

pip install jupyterlab-fasta pip install jupyterlab-geojson pip install jupyterlab-katex pip install jupyterlab-mathjax3 pip install jupyterlab-vega2 pip install jupyterlab-vega3

It is also possible to install the extension from source using the jupyter labextension install command:

fasta-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/fasta-extension

geojson-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/geojson-extension

katex-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/katex-extension

mathjax3-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/mathjax3-extension

vega2-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/vega2-extension

vega3-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/vega3-extension

JupyterLab 2.x only supports installing the extensions with the jupyter labextension install command.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.

JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.

Requirements

Node.js >= 4 (see Installing Node.js and jlpm in the JupyterLab docs)

Install

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyter-renderers.git cd jupyter-renderers cd packages/fasta-extension pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

Rebuilding extensions

After making changes to the source packages, the packages must be rebuilt:

jlpm run build cd packages/fasta-extension jlpm run build

You may also watch a particular extension directory for changes and automatically rebuild:

cd packages/fasta-extension jlpm run watch jupyter lab

Publishing packages

jlpm run publish npm access public @jupyterlab/<extension name>

Creating icons

To create a JupyterLab icon for a new MIME or file type, you can use the Sketch file in this repo or fork the file on Figma and export your icon as an SVG. See the GeoJSON icon for reference.