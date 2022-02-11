Installation | Documentation | Contributing | License | Team | Getting help |
An extensible environment for interactive and reproducible computing, based on the Jupyter Notebook and Architecture. Currently ready for users.
JupyterLab is the next-generation user interface for Project Jupyter offering all the familiar building blocks of the classic Jupyter Notebook (notebook, terminal, text editor, file browser, rich outputs, etc.) in a flexible and powerful user interface. JupyterLab will eventually replace the classic Jupyter Notebook.
JupyterLab can be extended using npm packages that use our public APIs. The prebuilt extensions can be distributed via PyPI, conda, and other package managers. The source extensions can be installed directly from npm (search for jupyterlab-extension) but require additional build step. You can also find JupyterLab extensions exploring GitHub topic jupyterlab-extension. To learn more about extensions, see the user documentation.
The current JupyterLab releases are suitable for general usage, and the extension APIs will continue to evolve for JupyterLab extension developers.
Read the current JupyterLab documentation on ReadTheDocs.
If you use conda, mamba, or pip, you can install JupyterLab with one of the following commands.
conda install -c conda-forge jupyterlab
mamba install -c conda-forge jupyterlab
If installing using
pip install jupyterlab
pip install --user, you must add the user-level
bin directory to your
PATH environment variable in order to launch
jupyter lab. If you are using a Unix derivative (e.g., FreeBSD, GNU/Linux, macOS), you can do this by running
export PATH="$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH". If you are using a macOS version that comes with Python 2, run
pip3 instead of
pip.
For more detailed instructions, consult the installation guide. Project installation instructions from the git sources are available in the contributor documentation.
When using a version of Jupyter Notebook earlier than 5.3, the following command must be run after installing JupyterLab to enable the JupyterLab server extension:
jupyter serverextension enable --py jupyterlab --sys-prefix
Start up JupyterLab using:
jupyter lab
JupyterLab will open automatically in the browser. See the documentation for additional details.
If you encounter an error like "Command 'jupyter' not found", please make sure
PATH environment variable is set correctly. Alternatively, you can start up JupyterLab using
~/.local/bin/jupyter lab without changing the
PATH environment variable.
The latest versions of the following browsers are currently known to work:
See our documentation for additional details.
We encourage you to ask questions on the Discourse forum. A question answered there can become a useful resource for others.
To report a bug please read the guidelines and then open a Github issue. To keep resolved issues self-contained, the lock bot will lock closed issues as resolved after a period of inactivity. If related discussion is still needed after an issue is locked, please open a new issue and reference the old issue.
We also welcome suggestions for new features as they help make the project more useful for everyone. To request a feature please use the feature request template.
To start developing an extension for JupyterLab, see the developer documentation and the API docs.
To contribute code or documentation to JupyterLab itself, please read the contributor documentation.
JupyterLab follows the Jupyter Community Guides.
JupyterLab uses a shared copyright model that enables all contributors to maintain the copyright on their contributions. All code is licensed under the terms of the revised BSD license.
JupyterLab is part of Project Jupyter and is developed by an open community. The maintenance team is assisted by a much larger group of contributors to JupyterLab and Project Jupyter as a whole.
JupyterLab's current maintainers are listed in alphabetical order, with affiliation, and main areas of contribution:
Maintainer emeritus:
This list is provided to give the reader context on who we are and how our team functions. To be listed, please submit a pull request with your information.
We have videoconference meetings every week where we discuss what we have been working on and get feedback from one another.
Anyone is welcome to attend, if they would like to discuss a topic or just to listen in.
jovyan Zoom
Notes are archived on GitHub JupyterLab team compass.