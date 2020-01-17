A JupyterLab extension for managing keyboard shortcuts

Prerequisites

JupyterLab

Usage

Open the keyboard shortcuts editor from the Settings or Help menu

Open the keyboard shortcuts editor from the command palette by searching for "Keyboard Shortcut Editor"

Install

jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/shortcutui

Development

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.

JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.

Install

Requires node 4+ and npm 4+

git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab-shortcutui.git cd jupyterlab-shortcutui npm install npm run build jupyter labextension link . npm run build

To rebuild both the package and the JupyterLab app: