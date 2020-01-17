A JupyterLab extension for managing keyboard shortcuts
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/shortcutui
If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.
JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.
Requires node 4+ and npm 4+
# Clone the repo to your local environment
git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab-shortcutui.git
cd jupyterlab-shortcutui
# Install dependencies
npm install # or yarn
# Build Typescript source
npm run build # or yarn build
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension link .
# Rebuild Typescript source after making changes
npm run build # or yarn build
To rebuild both the package and the JupyterLab app:
npm run build
jupyter lab build