@jupyterlab/shortcutui

by jupyterlab
0.5.0-beta.2 (see all)

A JupyterLab extension for managing keyboard shortcuts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

10

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jupyterlab-shortcutui

Binder

A JupyterLab extension for managing keyboard shortcuts

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab

Usage

  • Open the keyboard shortcuts editor from the Settings or Help menu
  • Open the keyboard shortcuts editor from the command palette by searching for "Keyboard Shortcut Editor"

Install

jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/shortcutui

Development

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.

JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.

Install

Requires node 4+ and npm 4+

# Clone the repo to your local environment
git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab-shortcutui.git
cd jupyterlab-shortcutui
# Install dependencies
npm install # or yarn
# Build Typescript source
npm run build # or yarn build
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension link .
# Rebuild Typescript source after making changes
npm run build # or yarn build

To rebuild both the package and the JupyterLab app:

npm run build
jupyter lab build

