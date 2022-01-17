This is a monorepo that consists of JupyterLab mimerender extensions for common file and MIME types.
|Name
|Mime types
|File extensions
|Info
|fasta-extension
application/vnd.fasta.fasta
.fasta
|geojson-extension
application/geo+json
.geojson,
.geo.json
|katex-extension
|N/A
|N/A
|mathjax3-extension
|N/A
|N/A
|vega2-extension
application/vnd.vega.v2+json,
application/vnd.vegalite.v1+json
.vg,
.vl,
.vg.json,
.vl.json,
.vega,
.vegalite
|vega3-extension
application/vnd.vega.v3+json,
application/vnd.vegalite.v2+json
.vg,
.vl,
.vg.json,
.vl.json,
.vega,
.vegalite
@jupyterlab/plotly-extension is being deprecated. Please use the Plotly-supported jupyterlab-plotly. See the plotly.py README for more info.
With JupyterLab 3.0, it is possible to install the prebuilt extensions with
pip:
pip install jupyterlab-fasta
pip install jupyterlab-geojson
pip install jupyterlab-katex
pip install jupyterlab-mathjax3
pip install jupyterlab-vega2
pip install jupyterlab-vega3
It is also possible to install the extension from source using the
jupyter labextension install command:
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/fasta-extension
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/geojson-extension
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/katex-extension
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/mathjax3-extension
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/vega2-extension
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/vega3-extension
JupyterLab 2.x only supports installing the extensions with the
jupyter labextension install command.
If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.
JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyter-renderers.git
cd jupyter-renderers
# install the fasta extension
cd packages/fasta-extension
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild the extensions TypeScript source after making changes
jlpm run build
After making changes to the source packages, the packages must be rebuilt:
# Rebuild all the extensions at once
jlpm run build
# To rebuilt a particular extension, for example the fasta extension
cd packages/fasta-extension
jlpm run build
You may also watch a particular extension directory for changes and automatically rebuild:
# In one terminal tab, watch the jupyter-fasta directory
cd packages/fasta-extension
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
jlpm run publish
# If publishing a package for the first time
npm access public @jupyterlab/<extension name>
To create a JupyterLab icon for a new MIME or file type, you can use the Sketch file in this repo or fork the file on Figma and export your icon as an SVG. See the GeoJSON icon for reference.