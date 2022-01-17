openbase logo
@jupyterlab/plotly-extension

by jupyterlab
1.0.0 (see all)

Renderers and renderer extensions for JupyterLab

Overview

Deprecated!
This package is being deprecated. Please use the Plotly-supported jupyterlab-plotly (https://www.npmjs.com/package/jupyterlab-plotly). See the plotly.py README for more info: https://github.com/plotly/plotly.py#jupyterlab-support-python-35

Readme

Jupyter Renderers

Github Actions Status Binder

This is a monorepo that consists of JupyterLab mimerender extensions for common file and MIME types.

Packages

NameMime typesFile extensionsInfo
fasta-extensionapplication/vnd.fasta.fasta.fastaVersion Downloads
geojson-extensionapplication/geo+json.geojson, .geo.jsonVersion Downloads
katex-extensionN/AN/AVersion Downloads
mathjax3-extensionN/AN/AVersion Downloads
vega2-extensionapplication/vnd.vega.v2+json, application/vnd.vegalite.v1+json.vg, .vl, .vg.json, .vl.json, .vega, .vegaliteVersion Downloads
vega3-extensionapplication/vnd.vega.v3+json, application/vnd.vegalite.v2+json.vg, .vl, .vg.json, .vl.json, .vega, .vegaliteVersion Downloads

Looking for plotly-extension?

@jupyterlab/plotly-extension is being deprecated. Please use the Plotly-supported jupyterlab-plotly. See the plotly.py README for more info.

Install

With JupyterLab 3.0, it is possible to install the prebuilt extensions with pip:

pip install jupyterlab-fasta
pip install jupyterlab-geojson
pip install jupyterlab-katex
pip install jupyterlab-mathjax3
pip install jupyterlab-vega2
pip install jupyterlab-vega3

It is also possible to install the extension from source using the jupyter labextension install command:

  • fasta-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/fasta-extension
  • geojson-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/geojson-extension
  • katex-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/katex-extension
  • mathjax3-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/mathjax3-extension
  • vega2-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/vega2-extension
  • vega3-extension: jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/vega3-extension

JupyterLab 2.x only supports installing the extensions with the jupyter labextension install command.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.

JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.

Requirements

Install

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

# Clone the repo to your local environment
git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyter-renderers.git
cd jupyter-renderers

# install the fasta extension
cd packages/fasta-extension

# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .

# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite

# Rebuild the extensions TypeScript source after making changes
jlpm run build

Rebuilding extensions

After making changes to the source packages, the packages must be rebuilt:

# Rebuild all the extensions at once
jlpm run build

# To rebuilt a particular extension, for example the fasta extension
cd packages/fasta-extension
jlpm run build

You may also watch a particular extension directory for changes and automatically rebuild:

# In one terminal tab, watch the jupyter-fasta directory
cd packages/fasta-extension
jlpm run watch

# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab

Publishing packages

jlpm run publish
# If publishing a package for the first time
npm access public @jupyterlab/<extension name>

Creating icons

To create a JupyterLab icon for a new MIME or file type, you can use the Sketch file in this repo or fork the file on Figma and export your icon as an SVG. See the GeoJSON icon for reference.

