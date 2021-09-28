|build
An extension for JupyterLab which allows for live-editing of LaTeX documents.
To use, right-click on an open
.tex document within JupyterLab, and select
Show LaTeX Preview:
This will compile the
.tex file and open the rendered PDF document.
Subsequent saves of the file will automatically update the PDF.
If the PDF fails to compile (possibly due to a syntax error),
an error panel will open detailing the LaTeX error.
For more advanced usage documentation, see here.
.tex files to PDF (e.g.,
pdflatex,
xelatex; use
pdflatex.exe on Windows with MiKTeX). This application must be available as a command in the same environment as the notebook server.
.bib files for producing bibliographies. As with the LaTeX command, this must be available in the same environment as the notebook server.
This extension includes both a notebook server extension (which interfaces with the LaTeX compiler)
and a lab extension (which provides the UI for the LaTeX preview).
The Python package named
jupyterlab_latex provides both of them as a prebuilt extension.
To install the extension, run the following in your terminal:
pip install jupyterlab_latex
To ensure that extension is properly installed, you could check server and lab extensions:
jupyter server extension list
and see the block like this in the output
jupyterlab_latex enabled
- Validating jupyterlab_latex...
jupyterlab_latex 3.1.0 OK
then
jupyter labextension list
and see the block like this in the output
@jupyterlab/latex v3.1.0 enabled OK (python, jupyterlab-latex)
The extension defaults to running
xelatex on the server.
This command may be customized (e.g., to use
pdflatex instead) by customizing
your
jupyter_notebook_config.py file:
c.LatexConfig.latex_command = 'pdflatex'
The extension defaults to running
bibtex for generating a bibliography
if a
.bib file is found. You can also configure the bibliography command
by setting
c.LatexConfig.bib_command = '<custom_bib_command>'
LaTeX files have the ability to run arbitrary code by triggering external shell commands. This is a security risk, and so most LaTeX distributions restrict the commands that you can run in the shell.
You can customize the behavior by setting the
LatexConfig.shell_escape value.
It can take three values:
"restricted" (default) to allow only commands
considered safe to be executed,
"allow" to allow all commands, and
"disallow"
to disallow all commands.
For example, to force your LaTeX distribution to run any command, use:
c.LatexConfig.shell_escape = "allow"
For information on the changes with different versions of the
jupyterlab-latex library, see our changelog