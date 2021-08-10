NOTE: this is beta software and is rapidly changing.
This extension adds a Google Drive file browser to the left sidebar of JupyterLab. When you are logged into your Google account, you will have the files stored in your GDrive available to JupyterLab.
If you run into trouble, see if the troubleshooting guide has a solution for you.
To run this extension you need to authenticate your JupyterLab deployment (whether institutional or individual) with Google. In order to identify yourself to Google, you will need to register a web application with their Developers Console. Detailed instructions for setting up your application credentials can be found in setup.md.
To install this extension into JupyterLab (requires node 6 or later), do the following:
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/google-drive
For a development install, do the following in the repository directory:
jlpm install
jlpm run build
jupyter labextension install .
You can then run JupyterLab in watch mode to automatically pick up changes to
@jupyterlab/google-drive.
Open a terminal in the
@jupyterlab/google-drive repository directory and enter
jlpm run watch
Then launch JupyterLab using
jupyter lab --watch
This will automatically recompile
@jupyterlab/google-drive upon changes,
and JupyterLab will rebuild itself. You should then be able to refresh the
page and see your changes.
Install JupyterLab
pip install jupyterlab
Install the jupyterlab-google-drive extension
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/google-drive
Set up your application credentials according to this guide.
Start JupyterLab
jupyter lab
Click on the Google Drive tab in the left sidebar in the JupyterLab interface and log in to your Google Drive account.
Have someone share a notebook or markdown file with you.
You should now see the file in the Shared with Me folder in the file browser. Double-click to open the file and begin editing!
When using Zero to JupyterHub to deploy a containerized environment, you can minimize the need to sign into JupyterHub and Google Drive. If you are using Google OAuth to autenticate users for JupyterHub, you can simply add the additional scopes to to the
auth block:
auth:
type: google
google:
callbackUrl: "<your-url>/hub/oauth_callback"
scopes:
- "openid"
- "email"
- "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive"