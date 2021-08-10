Cloud storage for JupyterLab through Google Drive.

NOTE: this is beta software and is rapidly changing.

This extension adds a Google Drive file browser to the left sidebar of JupyterLab. When you are logged into your Google account, you will have the files stored in your GDrive available to JupyterLab.

If you run into trouble, see if the troubleshooting guide has a solution for you.

Prerequisites

JupyterLab 1.x / 2.x

A Google Drive account

Setting up credentials with Google

To run this extension you need to authenticate your JupyterLab deployment (whether institutional or individual) with Google. In order to identify yourself to Google, you will need to register a web application with their Developers Console. Detailed instructions for setting up your application credentials can be found in setup.md.

Installation

To install this extension into JupyterLab (requires node 6 or later), do the following:

jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/google-drive

Development

For a development install, do the following in the repository directory:

jlpm install jlpm run build jupyter labextension install .

You can then run JupyterLab in watch mode to automatically pick up changes to @jupyterlab/google-drive . Open a terminal in the @jupyterlab/google-drive repository directory and enter

jlpm run watch

Then launch JupyterLab using

jupyter lab --watch

This will automatically recompile @jupyterlab/google-drive upon changes, and JupyterLab will rebuild itself. You should then be able to refresh the page and see your changes.

Getting Started from Scratch

Install JupyterLab pip install jupyterlab

Install the jupyterlab-google-drive extension jupyter labextension install @ jupyterlab / google - drive

Set up your application credentials according to this guide.

Start JupyterLab jupyter lab

Click on the Google Drive tab in the left sidebar in the JupyterLab interface and log in to your Google Drive account.

Have someone share a notebook or markdown file with you.

You should now see the file in the Shared with Me folder in the file browser. Double-click to open the file and begin editing!

Using Zero to JupyterHub (Z2JH)

When using Zero to JupyterHub to deploy a containerized environment, you can minimize the need to sign into JupyterHub and Google Drive. If you are using Google OAuth to autenticate users for JupyterHub, you can simply add the additional scopes to to the auth block: