@jupyterlab/debugger-extension

by jupyterlab
3.2.5 (see all)

A visual debugger for Jupyter notebooks, consoles, and source files

Readme

@jupyterlab/debugger

Archived

This project is archived. Development is now happening in https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab.

If you use JupyterLab 3.x:

The debugger extension is shipped by default with JupyterLab 3.x and doesn't need to be installed manually.

Be sure to install a kernel that supports debugging, such as xeus-python:

conda install -c conda-forge xeus-python

Refer to the documentation for more details: https://jupyterlab.readthedocs.io/en/latest/user/debugger.html

Please open new issues and pull requests on the JupyterLab repo: https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab

If you use JupyterLab 2.x:

Follow the instructions below.

Github Actions Status Binder

A JupyterLab debugger UI extension. This extension is under active development.

screencast

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab 2.0+
  • xeus-python 0.8.0+
  • notebook 6+

Installation

A kernel with support for debugging is required to be able to use the debugger.

It is generally recommended to create a new conda environment to install the dependencies:

conda create -n jupyterlab-debugger -c conda-forge xeus-python=0.8.6 notebook=6 jupyterlab=2 ptvsd nodejs
conda activate jupyterlab-debugger

Then, run the following command to install the extension:

jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/debugger

Usage

For now xeus-python is the only Jupyter kernel that supports debugging. xeus-python can be selected from the JupyterLab launcher:

xpython-launcher

Alternatively, it is also possible to switch to the xpython kernel using the kernel selection dialog:

xpython-dialog

Enable the debugger, set breakpoints and step into the code:

xpython-step

Development

# Create a new conda environment
conda create -n jupyterlab-debugger -c conda-forge nodejs xeus-python=0.8.6 ptvsd jupyterlab=2

# Activate the conda environment
conda activate jupyterlab-debugger

# Install dependencies
jlpm

# Build TypeScript source
jlpm build

# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension link .

# Rebuild TypeScript source after making changes
jlpm build

# Rebuild JupyterLab after making any changes
jupyter lab build

# Start JupyterLab with the kernel logs enabled and watch mode enabled
XEUS_LOG=1 jupyter lab --no-browser --watch

Tests

To run the tests:

# [Optional] to enable the logs for xeus-python
export XEUS_LOG=1

jlpm run test

To run tests for a specific test suite name:

jlpm run test --testNamePattern=<regex>

To run tests for a specific test module name:

jlpm run test --testPathPattern=<regex>

Inspecting debug messages

The kernelspy extension for JupyterLab can be used to inspect the debug messages sent between the debugger UI and the kernel.

To install it:

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-kernelspy

Debug Protocol Overview

The following diagram illustrates the types of messages sent between the JupyterLab extension and the kernel.

Diagram

debug-protocol

References

Source

Generated using: https://bramp.github.io/js-sequence-diagrams/

Diagram source 
user->JupyterLab: open notebook

JupyterLab->JupyterLab: check 'debugger' key\nin the kernel spec


JupyterLab->user: show toggle button\nif 'debugger'


user->JupyterLab: enable debugging


JupyterLab->kernel: debugInfo request


kernel->JupyterLab: debugInfo response


user->JupyterLab: start debugger


JupyterLab->kernel: initialize request


kernel->JupyterLab: initialize response


JupyterLab->kernel: attach request


kernel->JupyterLab: attach response


Note right of kernel: debugger started


user->JupyterLab: add breakpoints\n(click on gutters)


JupyterLab->kernel: dumpCell request


kernel->JupyterLab: dumpCell response


JupyterLab->kernel: setBreakpoints request


kernel->JupyterLab: breakpoints response


JupyterLab->kernel: configurationDone request


kernel->JupyterLab: configurationDone response


user->JupyterLab: execute cell\n(Ctrl-Enter)


JupyterLab->kernel: requestExecute


kernel->kernel: execute code


kernel->kernel: hit breakpoint


kernel-->JupyterLab: stopped event


JupyterLab->kernel: stackTrace request


kernel->JupyterLab: stackTrace response


JupyterLab->user: show current line


JupyterLab->kernel: scopes request


kernel->JupyterLab: scopes response


JupyterLab->kernel: variables request


kernel->JupyterLab: variables response


JupyterLab->user: show variables


user->JupyterLab: step in deleted cell code


JupyterLab->kernel: stepIn request


kernel-->JupyterLab: stopped event


JupyterLab->JupyterLab: search for code matching\nsource path


JupyterLab->kernel: source request


kernel->JupyterLab: source response


JupyterLab->user: show source for current path


Note right of kernel: debug session


user->JupyterLab: disable debugging


JupyterLab->kernel: disconnect request


Note right of kernel: debugger stopped


kernel->JupyterLab: disconnect response


JupyterLab->JupyterLab: clear debugger UI for\nthe notebook

Inspecting Debug Messages in VS Code

Inspecting the debug messages in VS Code can be useful to understand when debug requests are made (for example triggered by a UI action), and to compare the behavior of the JupyterLab debugger with the Python debugger in VS Code.

Create launch.json

The first step is to create a test file and a debug configuration:

image

{
  "version": "0.2.0",
  "configurations": [
    {
      "name": "Python: Current File",
      "type": "python",
      "request": "launch",
      "program": "${file}",
      "console": "integratedTerminal",
      "env": { "DEBUGPY_LOG_DIR": "/path/to/logs/folder" }
    }
  ]
}

Start the debugger

image

Open the logs

The content of the log file look like this:

...

D00000.032: IDE --> {
                "command": "initialize",
                "arguments": {
                    "clientID": "vscode",
                    "clientName": "Visual Studio Code",
                    "adapterID": "python",
                    "pathFormat": "path",
                    "linesStartAt1": true,
                    "columnsStartAt1": true,
                    "supportsVariableType": true,
                    "supportsVariablePaging": true,
                    "supportsRunInTerminalRequest": true,
                    "locale": "en-us"
                },
                "type": "request",
                "seq": 1
            }

...

With:

Overview

vscode-debug-logs

