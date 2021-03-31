Archived

This project is archived. Development is now happening in https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab.

If you use JupyterLab 3.x:

The debugger extension is shipped by default with JupyterLab 3.x and doesn't need to be installed manually.

Be sure to install a kernel that supports debugging, such as xeus-python :

conda install -c conda-forge xeus-python

Refer to the documentation for more details: https://jupyterlab.readthedocs.io/en/latest/user/debugger.html

Please open new issues and pull requests on the JupyterLab repo: https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab

If you use JupyterLab 2.x:

Follow the instructions below.

A JupyterLab debugger UI extension. This extension is under active development.

Prerequisites

JupyterLab 2.0+

xeus-python 0.8.0+

notebook 6+

Installation

A kernel with support for debugging is required to be able to use the debugger.

It is generally recommended to create a new conda environment to install the dependencies:

conda create -n jupyterlab-debugger -c conda-forge xeus-python=0.8.6 notebook=6 jupyterlab=2 ptvsd nodejs conda activate jupyterlab-debugger

Then, run the following command to install the extension:

jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/debugger

Usage

For now xeus-python is the only Jupyter kernel that supports debugging. xeus-python can be selected from the JupyterLab launcher:

Alternatively, it is also possible to switch to the xpython kernel using the kernel selection dialog:

Enable the debugger, set breakpoints and step into the code:

Development

conda create -n jupyterlab-debugger -c conda-forge nodejs xeus-python=0.8.6 ptvsd jupyterlab=2 conda activate jupyterlab-debugger jlpm jlpm build jupyter labextension link . jlpm build jupyter lab build XEUS_LOG=1 jupyter lab --no-browser --watch

Tests

To run the tests:

export XEUS_LOG=1 jlpm run test

To run tests for a specific test suite name:

jlpm run test --testNamePattern=<regex>

To run tests for a specific test module name:

jlpm run test --testPathPattern=<regex>

Inspecting debug messages

The kernelspy extension for JupyterLab can be used to inspect the debug messages sent between the debugger UI and the kernel.

To install it:

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-kernelspy

Debug Protocol Overview

The following diagram illustrates the types of messages sent between the JupyterLab extension and the kernel.

Diagram

References

Dump cell and state restoration: https://github.com/jupyterlab/debugger/issues/52

Protocol Overview: https://microsoft.github.io/debug-adapter-protocol/overview

Specification: https://microsoft.github.io/debug-adapter-protocol/specification

Source

Generated using: https://bramp.github.io/js-sequence-diagrams/

Diagram source user->JupyterLab: open notebook JupyterLab->JupyterLab: check 'debugger' key

in the kernel spec JupyterLab->user: show toggle button

if 'debugger' user->JupyterLab: enable debugging JupyterLab->kernel: debugInfo request kernel->JupyterLab: debugInfo response user->JupyterLab: start debugger JupyterLab->kernel: initialize request kernel->JupyterLab: initialize response JupyterLab->kernel: attach request kernel->JupyterLab: attach response Note right of kernel: debugger started user->JupyterLab: add breakpoints

(click on gutters) JupyterLab->kernel: dumpCell request kernel->JupyterLab: dumpCell response JupyterLab->kernel: setBreakpoints request kernel->JupyterLab: breakpoints response JupyterLab->kernel: configurationDone request kernel->JupyterLab: configurationDone response user->JupyterLab: execute cell

(Ctrl-Enter) JupyterLab->kernel: requestExecute kernel->kernel: execute code kernel->kernel: hit breakpoint kernel-->JupyterLab: stopped event JupyterLab->kernel: stackTrace request kernel->JupyterLab: stackTrace response JupyterLab->user: show current line JupyterLab->kernel: scopes request kernel->JupyterLab: scopes response JupyterLab->kernel: variables request kernel->JupyterLab: variables response JupyterLab->user: show variables user->JupyterLab: step in deleted cell code JupyterLab->kernel: stepIn request kernel-->JupyterLab: stopped event JupyterLab->JupyterLab: search for code matching

source path JupyterLab->kernel: source request kernel->JupyterLab: source response JupyterLab->user: show source for current path Note right of kernel: debug session user->JupyterLab: disable debugging JupyterLab->kernel: disconnect request Note right of kernel: debugger stopped kernel->JupyterLab: disconnect response JupyterLab->JupyterLab: clear debugger UI for

the notebook

Inspecting Debug Messages in VS Code

Inspecting the debug messages in VS Code can be useful to understand when debug requests are made (for example triggered by a UI action), and to compare the behavior of the JupyterLab debugger with the Python debugger in VS Code.

Create launch.json

The first step is to create a test file and a debug configuration:

{ "version" : "0.2.0" , "configurations" : [ { "name" : "Python: Current File" , "type" : "python" , "request" : "launch" , "program" : "${file}" , "console" : "integratedTerminal" , "env" : { "DEBUGPY_LOG_DIR" : "/path/to/logs/folder" } } ] }

Start the debugger

Open the logs

The content of the log file look like this:

... D00000 . 032 : IDE --> { "command" : "initialize" , "arguments" : { "clientID" : "vscode" , "clientName" : "Visual Studio Code" , "adapterID" : "python" , "pathFormat" : "path" , "linesStartAt1" : true , "columnsStartAt1" : true , "supportsVariableType" : true , "supportsVariablePaging" : true , "supportsRunInTerminalRequest" : true , "locale" : "en-us" }, "type" : "request" , "seq" : 1 } ...

With:

IDE = VS Code

= VS Code PYD = pydev debugger

= pydev debugger Messages follow the DAP: https://microsoft.github.io/debug-adapter-protocol/specification

Overview