To experiment with the extension in a live notebook environment,
RxJS observables to represent data over time.
@jupyterlab/dataregistry package which can be used independently of JupyterLab.
When used as a JupyterLab extension,
$ jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/dataregistry-extension
This repository is in active development, and we welcome collaboration. For development guidance, please consult the development guide.
If you have ideas or questions, feel free to open an issue, or, if you feel like getting your hands dirty, feel free to tackle an existing issue by contributing a pull request.
We try to keep the current issues relevant and matched to relevant milestones.
You can either add support by adding a new converter to this repository or creating a new JupyterLab extension that depends on the
IRegistry exposed by this extension. You can access a
Registry, which you can use to add your own converter.
It might also be useful to view the existing data types by looking at the source code in this repository and by using the debugger. You can open this in JupyterLab by looking for the "Data Debugger" command: