openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-sidecar

by jupyter-widgets
0.6.1 (see all)

A sidecar output widget for JupyterLab

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

179

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sidecar

Build Status codecov

A sidecar output widget for JupyterLab

Installation

pip install sidecar

or

conda install sidecar

If you use JupyterLab <=2:

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-sidecar

Usage

The sidecar widget is used as a context manager, just like ipywidgets' output widget.

from sidecar import Sidecar
from ipywidgets import IntSlider

sc = Sidecar(title='Sidecar Output')
sl = IntSlider(description='Some slider')
with sc:
    display(sl)

When a single output is displayed in a Sidecar, it is allowed to occupy all of the vertical space available. If more content is displayed, the natural height is used instead.

sidecar

Development

# Create a new conda environment
conda create -n jupyterlab-sidecar -c conda-forge jupyterlab ipywidgets nodejs -y

# Activate the conda environment
conda activate jupyterlab-sidecar

# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .

# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite

# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall

pip uninstall sidecar

or

conda uninstall sidecar

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial