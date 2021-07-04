Sidecar

A sidecar output widget for JupyterLab

Installation

pip install sidecar

or

conda install sidecar

If you use JupyterLab <=2:

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-sidecar

Usage

The sidecar widget is used as a context manager, just like ipywidgets' output widget.

from sidecar import Sidecar from ipywidgets import IntSlider sc = Sidecar(title= 'Sidecar Output' ) sl = IntSlider(description= 'Some slider' ) with sc: display(sl)

When a single output is displayed in a Sidecar, it is allowed to occupy all of the vertical space available. If more content is displayed, the natural height is used instead.

Development

conda create -n jupyterlab-sidecar -c conda-forge jupyterlab ipywidgets nodejs -y conda activate jupyterlab-sidecar pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall

pip uninstall sidecar

or