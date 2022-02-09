ipywidgets: Interactive HTML Widgets

ipywidgets, also known as jupyter-widgets or simply widgets, are interactive HTML widgets for Jupyter notebooks and the IPython kernel.

Notebooks come alive when interactive widgets are used. Users gain control of their data and can visualize changes in the data.

Learning becomes an immersive, fun experience. Researchers can easily see how changing inputs to a model impact the results. We hope you will add ipywidgets to your notebooks, and we're here to help you get started.

Core Interactive Widgets

The fundamental widgets provided by this library are called core interactive widgets. A demonstration notebook provides an overview of the core interactive widgets, including:

sliders

progress bars

text boxes

toggle buttons and checkboxes

display areas

and more

Jupyter Interactive Widgets as a Framework

Besides the widgets already provided with the library, the framework can be extended with the development of custom widget libraries. For detailed information, please refer to the ipywidgets documentation.

Cookiecutter template for custom widget development

A template project for building custom widgets is available as a cookiecutter. This cookiecutter project helps custom widget authors get started with the packaging and the distribution of their custom Jupyter interactive widgets. The cookiecutter produces a project for a Jupyter interactive widget library following the current best practices for using interactive widgets. An implementation for a placeholder "Hello World" widget is provided as an example.

Popular widget libraries such as bqplot, pythreejs and ipyleaflet follow exactly the same template and directory structure. They serve as more advanced examples of usage of the Jupyter widget infrastructure.

Popular custom widget examples

Examples of custom widget libraries built upon ipywidgets are

bqplot a 2d data visualization library enabling custom user interactions.

pythreejs a Jupyter - Three.js wrapper, bringing Three.js to the notebook.

ipyleaflet a leaflet widget for Jupyter.

Install

The stable version of ipywidgets can be installed with pip or conda.

With pip:

pip install ipywidgets

With conda:

conda install -c conda-forge ipywidgets

Developer install from source

Installing from source is more complicated and requires a developer install, see the detailed developer install instructions.

If you want to install ipywidgets from source, you will need the yarn package manager version 1.2.1 or later. To install the latest master version from the root directory of the source code, run dev-install.sh . To only build the Python package enter pip install -e . .

Usage

See the examples section of the documentation. The widgets are being used in a variety of ways; some uses can be seen in these notebooks: Demo notebook of interactive widgets

Change log

Version Compatibility with Front-End Clients

Refer to change log for more detail.

ipywidgets JupyterLab Classic Notebook nbclassic master - TBD 7.6.3 0.2.6 Legacy 6.x - 5.x 4.2 - 4.1.x 4.1 - 4.0.x 4.0 -

Contributing to ipywidgets

Developer information

License

We use a shared copyright model that enables all contributors to maintain the copyright on their contributions.

See the LICENSE file in this repository for details.

