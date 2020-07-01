openbase logo
@jumpgroup/avacy-banner

by as-ideas
2.17.1 (see all)

oil.js Opt-In Layer for consent management based on the IAB TCF Standard

Project state

We very much regret that we, the previous OIL development team, are no longer able to support the OIL project with immediate effect. It will not be developed any further by us and we will not provide any bugfixes or security patches from now on. As an open source project it will remain available. If you want to take over the project as a maintainer, please file an issue.

For this reason OIL.js is no longer a registered CMP and does not support TCF v2.0. If you want to continue using OIL or develop it further, please register yourself at IAB.

The latest version of OIL is still available in master branch

