NestJS CQRS module with support EventStore.org and NATS Streaming. It requires @nestjs/cqrs.
$ yarn add @juicycleff/nestjs-event-store
$ yarn add node-nats-streaming node-eventstore-client
This module aims to bridge the gap between NestJs and popular event store brokers like Event Store and NATS Streaming with support for kafka coming.
It supports all different subscription strategies in EventStore.Org,
such as Volatile, CatchUp and Persistent subscriptions fairly easily. There is support for a storage adapter interface for storing catchup events type last checkpoint position, so
the checkpoint can be read on start up; The adapter interface is very slim and easy and can be assigned preferably using the
EventStoreModule.registerFeatureAsync method.
Adapter data store examples coming soon.
Note: if your event broker type is Event Store then featureStreamName should look like
'$ce-user', then you should name your domain argument should be
user without
$ce, for example.
export class UserCreatedEvent implements IEvent {
constructor(
public readonly user: any // This what im talking about.
) { }
}
The way this works is we group the event based the first argument in the constructor name and this argument name must be a substring of featureStreamName. I'm sorry you can't pass you your own unique name at the moment, but I will add support for it
It supports all both durable/persistent subscription with shared subscription and volatile. It does not have the limitations of Event Store stated above.
Note: if your event broker type is NATS then featureStreamName should look like
'user'.
v3.1.15
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.register({
type: 'nats',
groupId: 'groupId',
clusterId: 'clusterId',
clientId: 'clientId', // Optional (Auto generated with uuid)
options: {
url: 'nats://localhost:4222',
reconnect: true,
maxReconnectAttempts: -1,
},
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import { EventStoreConfigService } from './eventstore-config.service';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.registerAsync({
type: 'nats',
useClass: EventStoreConfigService
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { UsersController } from './users.controller';
import { AccountEventHandlers, UserLoggedInEvent } from '@ultimatebackend/core';
import { AccountSagas } from '../common';
import { EventStoreModule, EventStoreSubscriptionType } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.registerFeature({
featureStreamName: 'user',
type: 'nats',
subscriptions: [
{
type: EventStoreSubscriptionType.Persistent,
stream: 'account',
durableName: 'svc-user',
}
],
eventHandlers: {
UserLoggedInEvent: (data) => new UserLoggedInEvent(data),
},
})
],
providers: [...AccountEventHandlers, AccountSagas],
controllers: [UsersController],
})
export class UsersModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.register({
type: 'event-store',
tcpEndpoint: {
host: 'localhost',
port: 1113,
},
options: {
maxRetries: 1000, // Optional
maxReconnections: 1000, // Optional
reconnectionDelay: 1000, // Optional
heartbeatInterval: 1000, // Optional
heartbeatTimeout: 1000, // Optional
defaultUserCredentials: {
password: 'admin',
username: 'chnageit',
},
},
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import { EventStoreConfigService } from './eventstore-config.service';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.registerAsync({
type: 'event-store',
useClass: EventStoreConfigService
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { CommandBus, CqrsModule, EventBus } from '@nestjs/cqrs';
import { EventStoreModule, EventStore, EventStoreSubscriptionType } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import {
UserCommandHandlers,
UserLoggedInEvent,
UserEventHandlers,
UserQueryHandlers,
} from '../cqrs';
import { UserSagas } from './sagas';
import { MongoStore } from './mongo-eventstore-adapter';
@Module({
imports: [
CqrsModule,
EventStoreModule.registerFeature({
featureStreamName: '$ce-user',
type: 'event-store',
store: MongoStore, // Optional mongo store for persisting catchup events position for microservices to mitigate failures. Must implement IAdapterStore
subscriptions: [
{
type: EventStoreSubscriptionType.CatchUp,
stream: '$ce-user',
resolveLinkTos: true, // Default is true (Optional)
lastCheckpoint: 13, // Default is 0 (Optional)
},
],
eventHandlers: {
UserLoggedInEvent: (data) => new UserLoggedInEvent(data),
},
}),
],
providers: [
UserSagas,
...UserQueryHandlers,
...UserCommandHandlers,
...UserEventHandlers,
],
})
export class UserModule {}
v3.0.0 to 3.0.5
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.register({
tcpEndpoint: {
host: process.env.ES_TCP_HOSTNAME || AppConfig.eventstore?.hostname,
port: parseInt(process.env.ES_TCP_PORT, 10) || AppConfig.eventstore?.tcpPort,
},
options: {
maxRetries: 1000, // Optional
maxReconnections: 1000, // Optional
reconnectionDelay: 1000, // Optional
heartbeatInterval: 1000, // Optional
heartbeatTimeout: 1000, // Optional
defaultUserCredentials: {
password: AppConfig.eventstore?.tcpPassword,
username: AppConfig.eventstore?.tcpUsername,
},
},
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import { EventStoreConfigService } from './eventstore-config.service';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.registerAsync({
useClass: EventStoreConfigService
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Note
featureStreamName field is not important if you're subscription type is persistent'
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { CommandBus, CqrsModule, EventBus } from '@nestjs/cqrs';
import { EventStoreModule, EventStore, EventStoreSubscriptionType } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import {
UserCommandHandlers,
UserCreatedEvent,
UserEventHandlers,
UserQueryHandlers,
} from '../cqrs';
import { UserSagas } from './sagas';
import { MongoStore } from './mongo-eventstore-adapter';
@Module({
imports: [
CqrsModule,
EventStoreModule.registerFeature({
featureStreamName: '$ce-user',
store: MongoStore, // Optional mongo store for persisting catchup events position for microservices to mitigate failures. Must implement IAdapterStore
subscriptions: [
{
type: EventStoreSubscriptionType.CatchUp,
stream: '$ce-user',
resolveLinkTos: true, // Default is true (Optional)
lastCheckpoint: 13, // Default is 0 (Optional)
},
{
type: EventStoreSubscriptionType.Volatile,
stream: '$ce-user',
},
{
type: EventStoreSubscriptionType.Persistent,
stream: '$ce-user',
persistentSubscriptionName: 'steamName',
resolveLinkTos: true, // Default is true (Optional)
},
],
eventHandlers: {
UserLoggedInEvent: (data) => new UserLoggedInEvent(data),
UserRegisteredEvent: (data) => new UserRegisteredEvent(data),
EmailVerifiedEvent: (data) => new EmailVerifiedEvent(data),
},
}),
],
providers: [
UserSagas,
...UserQueryHandlers,
...UserCommandHandlers,
...UserEventHandlers,
],
})
export class UserModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import { EventStoreFeatureService } from './user-eventstore-feature.service';
@Module({
imports: [
EventStoreModule.registerFeatureAsync({
useClass: EventStoreFeatureService
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
v2.0.0
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { NestjsEventStoreModule } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
@Module({
imports: [
NestjsEventStoreModule.forRoot({
http: {
port: parseInt(process.env.ES_HTTP_PORT, 10),
protocol: process.env.ES_HTTP_PROTOCOL,
},
tcp: {
credentials: {
password: process.env.ES_TCP_PASSWORD,
username: process.env.ES_TCP_USERNAME,
},
hostname: process.env.ES_TCP_HOSTNAME,
port: parseInt(process.env.ES_TCP_PORT, 10),
protocol: process.env.ES_TCP_PROTOCOL,
},
}),
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { CommandBus, CqrsModule, EventBus } from '@nestjs/cqrs';
import { NestjsEventStoreModule, EventStore } from '@juicycleff/nestjs-event-store';
import {
UserCommandHandlers,
UserCreatedEvent,
UserEventHandlers,
UserQueryHandlers,
} from '../cqrs';
import { UserSagas } from './sagas';
@Module({
imports: [
CqrsModule,
NestjsEventStoreModule.forFeature({
name: 'user',
resolveLinkTos: false,
}),
],
providers: [
UserSagas,
...UserQueryHandlers,
...UserCommandHandlers,
...UserEventHandlers,
],
})
export class UserModule {
constructor(
private readonly command$: CommandBus,
private readonly event$: EventBus,
private readonly eventStore: EventStore,
) {}
onModuleInit(): any {
this.eventStore.setEventHandlers(this.eventHandlers);
this.eventStore.bridgeEventsTo((this.event$ as any).subject$);
this.event$.publisher = this.eventStore;
}
eventHandlers = {
UserCreatedEvent: (data) => new UserCreatedEvent(data),
};
}
2.0.0 release inspired by nestjs-eventstore
This project is MIT licensed.