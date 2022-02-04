JavaScript XMPP Client

Real-time chat app. This app requires an external XMPP server (openfire, ejabberd etc.).

😍 Features

JSXC provides the following features:

Federated real-time communication with XMPP

One-to-one conversation

Multi-user conversation

File transfer

Video calls

Internationalisation

Desktop notifications

End-to-end encrypted two-party communication

Responsive layout

Emoticons 💕

Multi-Tab

Screen sharing

You find a full list of features, supported protocols and browsers on our homepage.

📷 Screenshots

🚀 Installation

If you are looking for install instructions or developer notes, please check out our official documentation.

👏 Contribution

Contribution is greatly appreciated. Following a couple of ideas, how you can contribute:

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project, you agree to abide by its terms.