Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

31

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JavaScript XMPP Client

Build Status Code Quality: Javascript Total Alerts

ko-fi

Real-time chat app. This app requires an external XMPP server (openfire, ejabberd etc.).

😍 Features

JSXC provides the following features:

  • Federated real-time communication with XMPP
  • One-to-one conversation
  • Multi-user conversation
  • File transfer
  • Video calls
  • Internationalisation
  • Desktop notifications
  • End-to-end encrypted two-party communication
  • Responsive layout
  • Emoticons 💕
  • Multi-Tab
  • Screen sharing

You find a full list of features, supported protocols and browsers on our homepage.

📷 Screenshots

🚀 Installation

If you are looking for install instructions or developer notes, please check out our official documentation.

👏 Contribution

Contribution is greatly appreciated. Following a couple of ideas, how you can contribute:

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project, you agree to abide by its terms.

