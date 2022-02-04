Real-time chat app. This app requires an external XMPP server (openfire, ejabberd etc.).
JSXC provides the following features:
You find a full list of features, supported protocols and browsers on our homepage.
If you are looking for install instructions or developer notes, please check out our official documentation.
Contribution is greatly appreciated. Following a couple of ideas, how you can contribute:
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project, you agree to abide by its terms.