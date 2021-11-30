Enhances Apollo for intuitive file uploads via GraphQL mutations or queries. Use with apollo-upload-client.

Setup

Install

With npm:

npm install apollo-upload-server

Server middleware

Add the server middleware just before graphql-server.

import { apolloUploadExpress } from 'apollo-upload-server' app.use( '/graphql' , bodyParser.json(), apolloUploadExpress({ uploadDir : '/tmp/uploads' }), graphqlExpress( ) )

import { apolloUploadKoa } from 'apollo-upload-server' router.post( '/graphql' , apolloUploadKoa({ uploadDir : '/tmp/uploads' }), graphqlKoa( ) )

Custom middleware

If the middleware you need is not available, import the asynchronous function processRequest to make your own:

import { processRequest } from 'apollo-upload-server'

GraphQL schema

Add an input type for uploads to your schema. You can name it anything but it must have this shape:

input Upload { name: String! type: String! size: Int! path: String! }

Client

Also setup apollo-upload-client.

Usage

Once setup, you will be able to use FileList , File and ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within mutation or query input variables. See the client usage.

The files upload to a configurable temp directory. Upload input type metadata replaces file instances in the arguments received by the resolver.

Single file

In types:

type Mutation { updateUserAvatar(userId: String!, avatar: Upload!): User! }

In resolvers:

updateUserAvatar(root, { userId, avatar }) { console .log( `New avatar for user ${userId} is ${avatar.size} bytes` ) }

Multiple files

In types:

type Mutation { updateGallery(galleryId: String!, images: [Upload!]!): Gallery! }

In resolvers:

updateGallery(root, { galleryId, images }) { console .log( `New images for gallery ${galleryId} :` ) images.forEach( ( image, index ) => console .log( `Image ${index} is ${image.size} bytes` ) ) }

