JavaScript 3D library

The aim of the project is to create an easy to use, lightweight, cross-browser, general purpose 3D library. The current builds only include a WebGL renderer but WebGPU (experimental), SVG and CSS3D renderers are also available in the examples.

Usage

This code creates a scene, a camera, and a geometric cube, and it adds the cube to the scene. It then creates a WebGL renderer for the scene and camera, and it adds that viewport to the document.body element. Finally, it animates the cube within the scene for the camera.

import * as THREE from 'three' ; const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 70 , window .innerWidth / window .innerHeight, 0.01 , 10 ); camera.position.z = 1 ; const scene = new THREE.Scene(); const geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry( 0.2 , 0.2 , 0.2 ); const material = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial(); const mesh = new THREE.Mesh( geometry, material ); scene.add( mesh ); const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer( { antialias : true } ); renderer.setSize( window .innerWidth, window .innerHeight ); renderer.setAnimationLoop( animation ); document .body.appendChild( renderer.domElement ); function animation ( time ) { mesh.rotation.x = time / 2000 ; mesh.rotation.y = time / 1000 ; renderer.render( scene, camera ); }

If everything went well, you should see this.

Cloning this repository

Cloning the repo with all its history results in a ~2 GB download. If you don't need the whole history you can use the depth parameter to significantly reduce download size.

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js.git

