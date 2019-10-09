openbase logo
@jsmini/type

by jsmini
0.9.2 (see all)

JS类型检测库，弥补typeof的问题，原生兼容IE6

Readme

type

license Build Status Coveralls npm NPM downloads Percentage of issues still open

type checking library. fixed the problem of typeof. support IE6.

类型检测库，弥补typeof的问题，原生兼容IE6

English | 简体中文

Environment Support

unit test ensure it supports the following environments.

IE/EdgeChromeFirefoxSafariOperaIOSAndroidNode
6+23+4+6+10+5+2.3+0.10+

Directory

.
├── demo
├── dist  # production code
├── doc   # document
├── src   # source code
├── test  # unit test
├── CHANGELOG.md
└── TODO.md

Usage

npm installation

$ npm install --save @jsmini/type

Node.js

var type = require('@jsmini/type').type;

type(1) // 'number'
type(true) // 'boolean'

webpack

import { type } from '@jsmini/type';

type(1) // 'number'
type(true) // 'boolean'

Require.js

requirejs(['node_modules/@jsmini/type/dist/index.aio.js'], function (jsmini_type) {
    var type = jsmini_type.type;

    type(1) // 'number'
    type(true) // 'boolean'
})

Browser

<script src="node_modules/@jsmini/type/dist/index.aio.js"></script>

<script>
    var type = jsmini_type.type;

    type(1) // 'number'
    type(true) // 'boolean'
</script>

Document

API

Contributing Guide PRs welcome

when initialize, install dependencies 

$ npm install

builds your code for production to build folder

$ npm run build

run unit test. notice: borwser enviroment need to test manually. test file is in test/browser

$ npm test

change the version in package.json and README.md, add your description in CHANGELOG.md, and then release it happily.

$ npm run release

publish the new package to npm

$ npm publish

CHANGELOG

CHANGELOG.md

TODO

TODO.md

who is using

