type checking library. fixed the problem of typeof. support IE6.
类型检测库，弥补typeof的问题，原生兼容IE6
English | 简体中文
unit test ensure it supports the following environments.
|IE/Edge
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|IOS
|Android
|Node
|6+
|23+
|4+
|6+
|10+
|5+
|2.3+
|0.10+
.
├── demo
├── dist # production code
├── doc # document
├── src # source code
├── test # unit test
├── CHANGELOG.md
└── TODO.md
npm installation
$ npm install --save @jsmini/type
Node.js
var type = require('@jsmini/type').type;
type(1) // 'number'
type(true) // 'boolean'
webpack
import { type } from '@jsmini/type';
type(1) // 'number'
type(true) // 'boolean'
Require.js
requirejs(['node_modules/@jsmini/type/dist/index.aio.js'], function (jsmini_type) {
var type = jsmini_type.type;
type(1) // 'number'
type(true) // 'boolean'
})
Browser
<script src="node_modules/@jsmini/type/dist/index.aio.js"></script>
<script>
var type = jsmini_type.type;
type(1) // 'number'
type(true) // 'boolean'
</script>
when initialize, install dependencies
$ npm install
builds your code for production to
build folder
$ npm run build
run unit test. notice: borwser enviroment need to test manually. test file is in
test/browser
$ npm test
change the version in package.json and README.md, add your description in CHANGELOG.md, and then release it happily.
$ npm run release
publish the new package to npm
$ npm publish