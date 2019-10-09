type checking library. fixed the problem of typeof. support IE6.

类型检测库，弥补typeof的问题，原生兼容IE6

Environment Support

unit test ensure it supports the following environments.

IE/Edge Chrome Firefox Safari Opera IOS Android Node 6+ 23+ 4+ 6+ 10+ 5+ 2.3+ 0.10+

Directory

. ├── demo ├── dist ├── doc ├── src ├── test ├── CHANGELOG.md └── TODO.md

Usage

npm installation

$ npm install --save @jsmini/ type

Node.js

var type = require ( '@jsmini/type' ).type; type( 1 ) type( true )

webpack

import { type } from '@jsmini/type' ; type( 1 ) type( true )

Require.js

requirejs([ 'node_modules/@jsmini/type/dist/index.aio.js' ], function ( jsmini_type ) { var type = jsmini_type.type; type( 1 ) type( true ) })

Browser

< script src = "node_modules/@jsmini/type/dist/index.aio.js" > </ script > < script > var type = jsmini_type.type; type( 1 ) type( true ) </ script >

Document

API

Contributing Guide

when initialize, install dependencies

$ npm install

builds your code for production to build folder

$ npm run build

run unit test. notice: borwser enviroment need to test manually. test file is in test/browser

$ npm test

change the version in package.json and README.md, add your description in CHANGELOG.md, and then release it happily.

$ npm run release

publish the new package to npm

$ npm publish

