Run VS Code on any machine anywhere and access it in the browser.

Highlights

Code on any device with a consistent development environment

Use cloud servers to speed up tests, compilations, downloads, and more

Preserve battery life when you're on the go; all intensive tasks run on your server

Requirements

See requirements for minimum specs, as well as instructions on how to set up a Google VM on which you can install code-server.

TL;DR: Linux machine with WebSockets enabled, 1 GB RAM, and 2 CPUs

Getting started

There are three ways to get started:

Using the install script, which automates most of the process. The script uses the system package manager if possible. Manually installing code-server Using our one-click buttons and guides to deploy code-server to a cloud provider ⚡

If you use the install script, you can preview what occurs during the install process:

curl -fsSL https://code-server.dev/install.sh | sh -s -- --dry-run

To install, run:

curl -fsSL https://code-server.dev/install.sh | sh

When done, the install script prints out instructions for running and starting code-server.

We also have an in-depth setup and configuration guide.

TLS and authentication (beta)

To add TLS and authentication out of the box, use code-server --link.

See answers to frequently asked questions.

Want to help?

See Contributing for details.

Hiring

Interested in working at Coder? Check out our open positions!

For Organizations

Want remote development for your organization or enterprise? Visit our website to learn more about Coder.