Run VS Code on any machine anywhere and access it in the browser.
See requirements for minimum specs, as well as instructions on how to set up a Google VM on which you can install code-server.
TL;DR: Linux machine with WebSockets enabled, 1 GB RAM, and 2 CPUs
There are three ways to get started:
If you use the install script, you can preview what occurs during the install process:
curl -fsSL https://code-server.dev/install.sh | sh -s -- --dry-run
To install, run:
curl -fsSL https://code-server.dev/install.sh | sh
When done, the install script prints out instructions for running and starting code-server.
We also have an in-depth setup and configuration guide.
To add TLS and authentication out of the box, use code-server --link.
See answers to frequently asked questions.
See Contributing for details.
Interested in working at Coder? Check out our open positions!
Want remote development for your organization or enterprise? Visit our website to learn more about Coder.