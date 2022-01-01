openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@jsjoeio/code-server

by coder
3.11.11 (see all)

VS Code in the browser

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

342

GitHub Stars

51.7K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

code-server

"GitHub Discussions" "Join us on Slack" Twitter Follow codecov See v3.11.1 docs

Run VS Code on any machine anywhere and access it in the browser.

Screenshot

Highlights

  • Code on any device with a consistent development environment
  • Use cloud servers to speed up tests, compilations, downloads, and more
  • Preserve battery life when you're on the go; all intensive tasks run on your server

Requirements

See requirements for minimum specs, as well as instructions on how to set up a Google VM on which you can install code-server.

TL;DR: Linux machine with WebSockets enabled, 1 GB RAM, and 2 CPUs

Getting started

There are three ways to get started:

  1. Using the install script, which automates most of the process. The script uses the system package manager if possible.
  2. Manually installing code-server
  3. Using our one-click buttons and guides to deploy code-server to a cloud provider

If you use the install script, you can preview what occurs during the install process:

curl -fsSL https://code-server.dev/install.sh | sh -s -- --dry-run

To install, run:

curl -fsSL https://code-server.dev/install.sh | sh

When done, the install script prints out instructions for running and starting code-server.

We also have an in-depth setup and configuration guide.

TLS and authentication (beta)

To add TLS and authentication out of the box, use code-server --link.

Questions?

See answers to frequently asked questions.

Want to help?

See Contributing for details.

Hiring

Interested in working at Coder? Check out our open positions!

For Organizations

Want remote development for your organization or enterprise? Visit our website to learn more about Coder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial