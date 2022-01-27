jsep is a simple expression parser written in JavaScript. It can parse JavaScript expressions but not operations. The difference between expressions and operations is akin to the difference between a cell in an Excel spreadsheet vs. a proper JavaScript program.
I wanted a lightweight, tiny parser to be included in one of my other libraries. esprima and other parsers are great, but had more power than I need and were way too large to be included in a library that I wanted to keep relatively small.
jsep's output is almost identical to esprima's, which is in turn based on SpiderMonkey's.
While in the jsep project directory, run:
npm install
npm run default
The jsep built files will be in the build/ directory.
<script type="module">
import jsep from '/PATH/TO/jsep.min.js';
const parsed = jsep('1 + 1');
</script>
<script src="/PATH/TO/jsep.iife.min.js"></script>
...
let parse_tree = jsep("1 + 1");
First, run
npm install jsep. Then, in your source file:
// ESM:
import jsep from 'jsep';
const parse_tree = jsep('1 + 1');
// or:
import { Jsep } from 'jsep';
const parse_tree = Jsep.parse('1 + 1');
// CJS:
const jsep = require('jsep').default;
const parsed = jsep('1 + 1');
// or:
const { Jsep } = require('jsep');
const parse_tree = Jsep.parse('1 + 1');
// Add a custom ^ binary operator with precedence 10
// (Note that higher number = higher precedence)
jsep.addBinaryOp("^", 10);
// Add exponentiation operator (right-to-left)
jsep.addBinaryOp('**', 11, true);
// Add a custom @ unary operator
jsep.addUnaryOp('@');
// Remove a binary operator
jsep.removeBinaryOp(">>>");
// Remove a unary operator
jsep.removeUnaryOp("~");
You can add or remove additional valid identifier chars. ('_' and '$' are already treated like this.)
// Add a custom @ identifier
jsep.addIdentifierChar("@");
// Removes a custom @ identifier
jsep.removeIdentifierChar('@');
JSEP supports defining custom hooks for extending or modifying the expression parsing.
Plugins are registered by calling
jsep.plugins.register() with the plugin(s) as the argument(s).
|ternary
|Built-in by default, adds support for ternary
a ? b : c expressions
|arrow
|Adds arrow-function support:
v => !!v
|assignment
|Adds assignment and update expression support:
a = 2,
a++
|comment
|Adds support for ignoring comments:
a /* ignore this */ > 1 // ignore this too
|new
|Adds 'new' keyword support:
new Date()
|numbers
|Adds hex, octal, and binary number support, ignore _ char
|object
|Adds object expression support:
{ a: 1, b: { c }}
|regex
|Adds support for regular expression literals:
/[a-z]{2}/ig
|spread
|Adds support for the spread operator,
fn(...[1, ...a]). Works with
object plugin, too
|template
|Adds template literal support:
`hi ${name}`
Plugins have a
name property so that they can only be registered once.
Any subsequent registrations will have no effect. Add a plugin by registering it with JSEP:
import jsep from 'jsep';
import ternary from '@jsep-plugin/ternary';
import object from '@jsep-plugin/object';
jsep.plugins.register(object);
jsep.plugins.register(ternary, object);
Plugins are stored in an object, keyed by their name.
They can be retrieved through
jsep.plugins.registered.
Plugins are objects with two properties:
name and
init.
Here's a simple plugin example:
const plugin = {
name: 'the plugin',
init(jsep) {
jsep.addAdentifierChar('@');
jsep.hooks.add('gobble-expression', function myPlugin(env) {
if (this.char === '@') {
this.index += 1;
env.node = {
type: 'MyCustom@Detector',
};
}
});
},
};
This example would treat the
@ character as a custom expression, returning
a node of type
MyCustom@Detector.
Most plugins will make use of hooks to modify the parsing behavior of jsep.
All hooks are bound to the jsep instance, are called with a single argument, and return void.
The
this context provides access to the internal parsing methods of jsep
to allow reuse as needed. Some hook types will pass an object that allows reading/writing
the
node property as needed.
before-all: called just before starting all expression parsing.
after-all: called after parsing all. Read/Write
arg.node as required.
gobble-expression: called just before attempting to parse an expression. Set
arg.node as required.
after-expression: called just after parsing an expression. Read/Write
arg.node as required.
gobble-token: called just before attempting to parse a token. Set
arg.node as required.
after-token: called just after parsing a token. Read/Write
arg.node as required.
gobble-spaces: called when gobbling whitespace.
this context of Hooks
export interface HookScope {
index: number;
readonly expr: string;
readonly char: string; // current character of the expression
readonly code: number; // current character code of the expression
gobbleSpaces: () => void;
gobbleExpressions: (untilICode?: number) => Expression[];
gobbleExpression: () => Expression;
gobbleBinaryOp: () => PossibleExpression;
gobbleBinaryExpression: () => PossibleExpression;
gobbleToken: () => PossibleExpression;
gobbleTokenProperty: (node: Expression) => Expression;
gobbleNumericLiteral: () => PossibleExpression;
gobbleStringLiteral: () => PossibleExpression;
gobbleIdentifier: () => PossibleExpression;
gobbleArguments: (untilICode: number) => PossibleExpression;
gobbleGroup: () => Expression;
gobbleArray: () => PossibleExpression;
throwError: (msg: string) => void;
}
jsep is under the MIT license. See LICENSE file.
Some parts of the latest version of jsep were adapted from the esprima parser.